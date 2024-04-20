Neil Harris praises Millwall squad as Sunderland win secures Championship spot

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Neil Harris praises Millwall squad as Sunderland win secures Championship spot

By Press Association
Neil Harris has overseen six wins in his 11 matches in charge at Millwall (John Walton/PA)
Neil Harris has overseen six wins in his 11 matches in charge at Millwall (John Walton/PA)

Neil Harris paid tribute to the squad he inherited for ensuring Millwall will be playing Sky Bet Championship football again next season.

The Lions guaranteed their place in the second tier courtesy of a third straight win delivered by Duncan Watmore’s 71st-minute strike against former club Sunderland.

The forward pounced at the near post to turn in Brooke Norton-Cuffy’s delivery and that proved enough to earn a vital three points for Millwall.

Harris praised all of his players, having seen the team deliver six victories in his first 11 matches in charge to climb away from the relegation zone.

Harris said: “Both teams can be disappointed with how we handled it at times. It became a typical game of football in April.

“We came with a clean-sheet mentality. We wanted an attacking threat but the important thing was to have a clean sheet. We needed a moment to score a goal.

“I’m delighted for the players. We had resilience, desire, all the Millwall traits.

“I couldn’t have envisaged being here in this position seven weeks ago when I took over. To win six games out of 11 is a great achievement to reach my demands.

“My job was to galvanise the football club. I did the first one and hopefully now we have done the second.”

Sunderland already knew what division they would be playing in next season but this was the sixth game without a win at the Stadium of Light.

The Black Cats have failed to score in four of those matches, with interim boss Michael Dodds admitting that work needs to be done on the transfer front to improve that next season.

He said: “We knew the first goal would be important. We changed the shape slightly to have more attackers on the pitch.

“A by-product of that was Millwall waiting for one moment. They put so many bodies behind the ball and we knew that one moment would be so crucial. I’m angry because we emptied the middle of the pitch and they scored on transition.

“But we didn’t work the goal enough either, we weren’t clever enough or quick enough in the top third of the pitch. Those are the main frustrations.

“The top area of the pitch is where we are trying to find solutions, to try to be more of a threat.

“I’ve got two more games and it won’t be solved in the next two games. I have tweaked, tinkered, tried to find solutions in that area, but it’s obvious we need to do some work around.

“We will keep working with the group to find those solutions.”