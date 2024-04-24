Kylian Mbappe stars as PSG close in on Ligue 1 title

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Kylian Mbappe stars as PSG close in on Ligue 1 title

By Press Association
Kylian Mbappe (right) and Ousmane Dembele celebrate during Paris St Germain’s win over Lorient (Michel Euler/AP)
Kylian Mbappe and Ousmane Dembele each scored twice as Paris St Germain moved to the brink of sealing another Ligue 1 title with a 4-1 win at Lorient.

The first half saw Dembele net the opener and Mbappe add a flicked finish before the latter set up the former in fine style for PSG’s third on the hour mark.

After Mohamed Bamba’s reply, Mbappe added his second late on, his 26th league goal of the season.

Luis Enrique’s side are now 11 points clear at the top of the table with four games remaining as the capital club close in a third successive title and 10th in 12 years.

Second-placed Monaco ensured PSG did not clinch the crown on Wednesday with Youssouf Fofana’s goal seeing them to a 1-0 home win over fourth-placed Lille.

Nice, in fifth, earned a 2-2 draw at 10-man Marseille thanks to Melvin Bard’s 72nd-minute equaliser. The visitors had led through Terem Moffi before Marseille replied with a Jonathan Clauss goal and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s penalty, either side of having Faris Moumbagna sent off just before the interval.

Atalanta will take on Juventus in the Coppa Italia final after two stoppage-time goals secured a 4-2 aggregate win over a Fiorentina outfit reduced to 10 men shortly after the break.

Three weeks on from losing the first leg 1-0 in Florence, Atalanta brought things level early on at the Gewiss Stadium through Teun Koopmeiners’ finish.

Things got worse for Fiorentina with Nikola Milenkovic’s dismissal eight minutes into the second half, only for them to then hit back with a 68th-minute header from Lucas Martinez Quarta.

Gianluca Scamacca made things all square in the tie again with an acrobatic effort with 15 minutes remaining, before substitutes Ademola Lookman and Mario Pasalic netted in stoppage time to send Gian Piero Gasperini’s men through.