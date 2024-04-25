Jo Potter impressed by Rangers progress ahead of Women’s Scottish Cup semi-final

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Jo Potter impressed by Rangers progress ahead of Women’s Scottish Cup semi-final

By Press Association
Rangers boss Jo Potter and Celtic boss Elena Sadiku at Hampden Park (Ronnie Esplin/PA)
Rangers boss Jo Potter and Celtic boss Elena Sadiku at Hampden Park (Ronnie Esplin/PA)

Rangers boss Jo Potter has revealed her long-term ambitions as she looks to make another mark on the domestic scene this season.

Potter’s side already have the Sky Sports Cup in the trophy room and with five Scottish Women’s Premier League fixtures remaining they are within two points of leaders Celtic, whom they play in the Scottish Cup semi-final at Hampden Park on Saturday.

That match is a repeat of last year’s final, which Celtic won 2-0, and the winners will face either Spartans or Hearts.

Speaking at the national stadium, the former England international – who took over as Gers boss last June – assessed her first season so far with an eye to the future.

“I really wanted to build something this year and we have made a real emphasis on working towards something and we won’t change for who we are playing,” she said.

“I think that mentality has really worked with the players in terms of their consistency

“They know that we want to win this league, we want to win every single trophy that we go into, but we also want to be dominant in Europe as well.

“We want to make sure that we are qualifying for Champions League year-in, year-out, not one year then not the next. We want to be consistently good.

“So we need to look towards that and we need to aim high and we need to make sure that we deliver every week to do that.

“We have been very good. I have been surprised by how consistent we have been.

“You are always going to have dips but we have to deal with that and make sure we get over it very quickly.

“We will never be perfect, I don’t expect anyone to be perfect. The staff and players are certainly not but we always want better.”

Elena Sadiku, who took over as head coach of Celtic in January, expects that there will be little between the sides at the weekend.

The Swedish boss said: “We know that Rangers are a great team. We are a great team.

“So it is going to be tight. It is going to be good and that’s what we look forward to. We need to perform at our best to make the final.

“I believe in my players, I trust my players.

“I am very calm before every game because I am so confident in the players that they have the skills, they have the mindset, they have everything they need to perform as a team and so far it has been good with results as well.”