Emma Hayes: Chelsea must be perfect in Barca tie to reach Champions League final

By Press Association
Emma Hayes said Chelsea will need a perfect display to beat Barcelona (Aaron Chown/PA)
Emma Hayes said Chelsea will need a perfect display to beat Barcelona (Aaron Chown/PA)

Emma Hayes said Chelsea know they will need to produce a perfect display if they are to overcome holders Barcelona at Stamford Bridge on Saturday and progress to the Women’s Champions League final.

Erin Cuthbert’s goal earned Chelsea a 1-0 first-leg victory a week ago, the only defeat Barca have suffered in the 39 games they have played this season, but Hayes urged caution ahead the return.

Her side were eliminated at the same stage by the same opposition last season, when Caroline Graham Hansen’s goal in the fourth minute was enough to earn a first-leg win in west London for the Liga F champions, before a 1-1 draw at the Nou Camp confirmed Chelsea’s exit.

Chelsea’s Erin Cuthbert, left, scored the only goal of the first leg (Jose Breton/AP)

“They’re the best team in the world, I’ve said it millions of times,” said Hayes. “They know how to be in this position. No matter what they throw at us, Barcelona can hurt you in so many different ways.

“For us as a team, we have to be so mindful that we cannot switch off for one single second. This is a game that’s played in the head first and foremost. We know we have to be perfect in order to progress.”

Hayes confirmed captain Millie Bright would be fit to be in the squad after being out of action since November with a knee injury.

It will be the manager’s last game in charge of Chelsea at Stamford Bridge before she leaves to take over the United States national team in the summer.

As well as chasing European glory, Chelsea are locked in a two-way battle with Manchester City to retain their Women’s Super League title. Hayes’ team trail City by three points but have a game in hand.

Despite the sub-plot of her imminent departure after 12 years at the club, Hayes said there was no danger of emotion getting the better of preparations to face Barca.

“The only person who can send me over the edge is my child,” she said. “When I can’t manage a situation with a five-year-old then I’m a bit flustered.

“Being a parent is the hardest thing in the world. Being a football manager with your team is a privilege. I don’t think about it emotionally. I’m with my football family.

“I’ve done this so long that I’ve trained my brain not to be in these places. Stay present, stay in the moment. I’ve done my job this week. I’ll do everything I can within my control.”

Defender Niamh Charles, who has been almost ever-present this campaign, reflected on the size of the challenge her team will face at Stamford Bridge.

“It’s not individual players, they’re one of the best teams in the world,” she said. “It’s not focusing on one player.

“It’s all in the mind, its about being switched on every single second. You switch off for one moment and you get punished.”