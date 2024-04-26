Daniel Farke accepts Leeds’ fading automatic promotion hopes are self-inflicted

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Daniel Farke accepts Leeds’ fading automatic promotion hopes are self-inflicted

By Press Association
Daniel Farke admits Leeds only have themselves to blame as their automatic promotion hopes fade (Richard Sellers/PA)
Daniel Farke admits Leeds only have themselves to blame as their automatic promotion hopes fade (Richard Sellers/PA)

Daniel Farke admitted Leeds only had themselves to blame after their automatic promotion hopes were left hanging by a thread following a thumping 4-0 defeat at QPR.

Goals from Ilias Chair, Lucas Andersen, Lyndon Dykes and Sam Field sparked a survival celebration in west London, as well as a promotion party in Leicester with the Foxes now guaranteed an immediate return to the Premier League.

But Leeds will find themselves outside the top two if third-placed Ipswich beat Hull on Saturday night, or Coventry in their game in hand on Tuesday.

Should the Tractor Boys win both, they will be promoted with Leeds consigned to the play-offs before the final round of fixtures next weekend.

Farke said: “First of all congratulations to QPR for a deserved win, and to Leicester for promotion.

“In this game the first 20 minutes was decisive, We didn’t do the basics. QPR used it in an effective way to be 2-0 up.

“Then we woke up, but a side fighting for relegation in their home stadium will always be difficult to play. Two set-pieces in the second half and the game was done.

“We were far away from our best and definitely not good enough to win the points.

“We have to be disappointed and self-critical. There have not been too many tough days this season but this is our toughest result.

“But one thing is for sure, there is no need to dwell on it and from Monday we will keep on going. it’s not in our hands any more but the race is not over.”

For Rangers, a tough season climaxed in unusually stress-free fashion.

The Hoops, second from bottom following six straight defeats when Marti Cifuentes took over from Gareth Ainsworth in October, are safe with a game to spare.

Chair’s deflected 20-yarder put them ahead after nine minutes and Andersen doubled the lead with a cracking strike midway through the first half.

Second-half headers from Dykes and Field then secured a 10th straight season in the Championship at a canter.

Cifuentes said: “It was a fantastic evening. We worked really hard to get this type of performance.

“All the way we have been showing resilience mentally. The whole club felt we were in a huge challenge but we were all together.

“I’m very happy for the players, the fans and the club. It was a difficult task but we managed to get the great escape.”