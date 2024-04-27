Play-off rivals Peterborough and Bolton share spoils in six-goal thriller

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Play-off rivals Peterborough and Bolton share spoils in six-goal thriller

By Press Association
Bolton held on for a point in a topsy-turvy League One clash with play-off rivals Peterborough (Mike Egerton/PA)
Bolton held on for a point in a topsy-turvy League One clash with play-off rivals Peterborough (Mike Egerton/PA)

Peterborough and Bolton warmed up for the League One play-offs by serving up a topsy-turvy 3-3 thriller.

Bolton arrived still with a glimmer of hope of claiming automatic promotion – needing a victory here, a defeat for second-placed Derby and a four-goal swing.

And they meant business with Kyle Dempsey heading them into a fourth-minute lead from Randell Williams’ left-wing cross.

Their advantage quickly doubled as Dion Charles sent Posh goalkeeper Jed Steer the wrong way from the penalty spot in the eighth minute after Hector Kyprianou clumsily brought down Williams.

But those goals were sandwiched by a breakthrough for Derby against bottom side Carlisle, which all-but ended Wanderers’ top-two dream.

And Ian Evatt’s men saw their grip on this game broken in the second half when they were stung by a stunning Posh comeback.

Malik Mothersille tapped in a David Ajiboye cross after 50 minutes to launch the revival before Joel Randall raced clear onto an Ephron Mason-Clark pass and brilliantly finished in the 67th minute to level.

The turnaround was completed in the 80th minute when Randall turned provider for Mothersille to strike again, but a hard-earned lead proved to be short-lived for Darren Ferguson’s men.

Bolton hit back only two minutes later as substitute Nathanael Ogbeta’s cross was converted by fellow replacement Cameron Jerome as it ended level between two teams who could meet again at Wembley for a place in the Championship.