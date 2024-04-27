Des Buckingham urges Oxford to enjoy play-offs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Des Buckingham urges Oxford to enjoy play-offs

By Press Association
Oxford United manager Des Buckingham (Adam Davy/PA)
Oxford United manager Des Buckingham (Adam Davy/PA)

Des Buckingham urged Oxford to enjoy the experience as they booked a place in the play-offs with a 2-1 win at Exeter.

United capitalised on two defensive howlers from Exeter to score through Mark Harris and a Cameron Brannagan penalty before Millenic Alli pulled a goal back for Exeter early in the second half.

The Grecians went on to dominate the rest of the game but could not find an equaliser, meaning Oxford will now face Peterborough in the League One play-offs.

“We will enjoy this now as it has been a long season for everybody but a season we now get to continue,” Oxford boss Buckingham said.

“I thanked the players as it has been a fairly turbulent season. The manager left and I thanked the players for sticking together and with me. They are a good group of players.

“We had a plan and we do all the ‘what ifs’ in our planning, based on how scorelines went.

“We did that last night, we were prepared for any situation should results be going certain ways. We had changes planned and I did ask a few more questions than I thought I might. The fans gave us a hint when they started to cheer for a couple of Portsmouth goals.

“We need to enjoy it, so many people came here today and experienced it.

“We will get ready for what will be a very good game against Peterborough next Saturday. It will be a sell-out and I have no doubt that the atmosphere that has been created over the last couple of weeks has driven us on to what we have done and we have seen that again at Exeter.”

Exeter manager Gary Caldwell was disappointed to finish the campaign with a defeat, which ended a nine-match unbeaten run for the Grecians.

“We tried something a bit different, but we changed after 25 minutes and I thought we looked a bit better after that and we went back to what we normally do with wing-backs high,” said Caldwell, whose side finished 13th in the table.

“We had more threat and with the changes in the second half, I thought we were much better.

“We got back into the game and showed a lot of spirit, but we just ran out of legs after a long season and didn’t recognise where we could win the game.

“Overall, I am really pleased with the season. We had some really difficult moments this season but came through it with a spirit, a resilience and a quality that showed progress from last season, but today showed that we have to improve.

“The challenge for whoever wants to be here is to come back on June 20 ready to work and be even better because we have played a team that have got into the play-offs and even though we were poor first half, there is very little in the game.”