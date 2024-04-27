Martin Paterson: Burton avoiding relegation is massive achievement

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Martin Paterson: Burton avoiding relegation is massive achievement

By Press Association
Burton Albion manager Martin Paterson (Mike Egerton/PA)
Burton Albion manager Martin Paterson (Mike Egerton/PA)

Burton boss Martin Paterson hailed a “massive achievement” as his team avoided relegation on the final day despite losing 3-0 at Fleetwood.

Cheltenham’s failure to beat Stevenage meant the Brewers stayed up and will now look forward to contesting a seventh season in League One next term.

Paterson said: “I’m delighted because everything was stacked against this club, but we’ve done it and we’ve survived.

“I was having phone calls from experienced people and managers in the game three or four weeks ago, and they were saying ‘it’s going to be tough Martin, it doesn’t look like you’re going to be able to do this’, and yet we’ve done it – the group have done it.

“I don’t want them to have a hangover from today, in terms of looking ahead to next season.

“That was a terrible performance today. I’ve told the lads though, I’ve told them to move on because over the course of the season, we’ve got ourselves safe.

“We’ve kept this club in League One yet again, and that’s a massive achievement.

“I held that responsibility so hard that it has been tough for me, but I came here and told the chairman I could do this job, and I’ve done it.”

Already-relegated Fleetwood bossed the first half and deservedly led 2-0 at the break.

Carl Johnston drilled home early on, then Phoenix Patterson curled home a superbly-struck free-kick in off the underside of the crossbar.

The Brewers rallied a little after the restart, but back came Fleetwood and Tom Lonergan’s late tap-in wrapped up a comfortable victory.

The Cod Army were already doomed and 10 seasons in the third tier came to an end, but boss Charlie Adam is looking forward positively.

He said: “There’s been a lot of ‘what-ifs’ this last few days, but unfortunately we have fell short in the end.

“What I will say is though, that these lads have reacted exactly in the right way.

“Today’s was a real professional performance. You could see the difference between the two teams and the quality that we had.

“The intensity we showed was incredible at times, 3-0 was a good way for the football club to end the season, so we have to look forward to next season now.

“I’ve seen plenty of signs of encouragement this last three of four games.

“Our loan players will have to go back of course, but there will be other bits of business we’d like to do over the summer.

“I’m excited about next season. I’m looking forward to next season already, and we’ve already started planning for it.

“We know who we want to bring into the building, and I know our supporters will be excited about those targets too.”