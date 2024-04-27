Derby’s Paul Warne taking his dog for a walk before promotion party can begin

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Derby’s Paul Warne taking his dog for a walk before promotion party can begin

By Press Association
Derby were promoted back to the Championship (Joe Giddens/PA)
Derby were promoted back to the Championship (Joe Giddens/PA)

Derby head coach Paul Warne admitted he was “exhausted” after a 2-0 win over Carlisle clinched promotion back to the Championship and said he would be walking his dog before contemplating a party.

Warne previously achieved three promotions with Rotherham and he saw his team take a big step towards a fourth when Max Bird fired them in front in the fifth minute.

The midfielder, who signed for Bristol City in January and was loaned back to Derby, marked his 200th and final appearance for the club with a stunning drive from the edge of the box.

But Derby looked jittery and Jack Armer twice tested Joe Wildsmith before the Derby keeper tipped over a Georgie Kelly header ahead of half-time.

They needed a second and it came in the 59th minute after a Wildsmith free-kick was headed down by Sonny Bradley and James Collins fired in his 19th of the season from close range.

That sent a packed Pride Park into full party mode and the final whistle was greeted by scenes of wild jubilation as thousands poured onto the pitch to celebrate Derby’s return to the Championship after a two-year absence.

Warne said: “I’m just relieved, my missus will tell me off in a minute for not having any promotion emotion but I’m just exhausted; if I could lie down here and go to sleep I would.

“I won’t drink, I’ll drive home tonight, take my dog out and buy him some pork scratchings and be pleased to be with him.

“Then tomorrow I’m taking my coaches and their wives out and I’ll be blind drunk tomorrow whereas today I just want to get back to my own house and just sit down and think ‘thank god’ because emotionally it’s just exhausting.

“It still feels surreal, it won’t sink in for a few days but now I’ll just drive home and have a nice evening.”

Carlisle manager Paul Simpson, who won promotion as a player with Derby in 1996, said: “We talked about trying to keep it tight early on and seeing if we could get them a bit nervous and there was a nervousness around the ground.

“It’s a fantastic strike from Bird, I’ve got to give him that, I can complain that we allowed him to come inside but I don’t think Harry (Lewis) had a lot of chance with it.

“After that I thought it settled us down, we managed to play, we passed the ball well, we had a bit of control without creating good chances.

“The second goal is a real sucker punch because it’s just a straight ball and we didn’t deal with it but give credit to Derby, they do that well, they put balls in the box that cause you problems.”