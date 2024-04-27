Bristol City comfortably see off relegated Rotherham

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Bristol City comfortably see off relegated Rotherham

By Press Association
Tommy Conway scored as Bristol City won (Nigel French/PA)
Tommy Conway scored as Bristol City won (Nigel French/PA)

A goal in each half from Tommy Conway and Scott Twine saw Bristol City extend their unbeaten run to seven games with a 2-0 win over relegated Rotherham at Ashton Gate.

The home side took a 32nd-minute lead when Conway was brought down as he rounded goalkeeper Dillon Phillips. The striker got up to send Phillips the wrong way with a well-struck penalty for his 12th goal of the season.

Twine doubled the advantage with a superb 57th-minute free-kick, bent around to wall with his right foot from 25 yards.

Rotherham barely threatened, but stuck to their task gamely despite being clearly second best on the day.

An open first half began with City looking as though they might break through the centre of Rotherham’s defence at will. Conway had a low shot saved and Cam Pring fired over from distance.

Phillips made a brave save at the feet of Conway on 20 minutes before Rotherham suddenly sprang to life as attacking force. Tom Eaves broke through the middle only to be denied by a Max O’Leary.

The City goalkeeper was in action again seconds later, tipping over a powerful Hakeem Odoffin header from Oliver Rathbone’s right-wing corner.

Conway was proving a handful for the Rotherham back-line, seeing a shot saved on 29 minutes. When he broke clear again and took the ball around Phillips the keeper tripped him to concede a spot-kick.

It was dispatched with confidence as Conway matched his goal tally for last season. He had another close-range effort saved before the break, with Phillips keeping Rotherham in the game.

Twine was just too high with a free-kick from a narrow angle as City finished the first half well on top.

Rotherham made a change at the interval, sending on Grant Hall for Arvin Appiah and started well with Sebastian Revan shooting wide from a Cohen Bramall cross.

Soon City were back in the ascendency, James having a shot blocked inside the box before Twine’s sweetly-struck free-kick after he had been fouled spelt more misery for the Millers.

The home side were dominant as the impressive Twine volleyed wide from a cross by substitute Nahki Wells and then sent another long range effort wide.

Twine left the field to a rousing ovation when replaced by Andy King on 81 minutes and City head coach Liam Manning had the luxury of being able to give a debut to young winger Elijah Morrison in the closing stages.

Rotherham never gave up, Eaves heading a late chance wide, but lacked the quality to test a City team ending the campaign in some style.