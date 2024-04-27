Barrow denied play-off spot as Mansfield hold out for draw

Promoted Mansfield thwarted Barrow’s bid for a first ever appearance in the EFL play-offs as the sides played out a 1-1 Sky Bet League Two draw at Holker Street.

Pete Wild’s side needed victory to extend their season but suffered a setback when George Maris fired the Stags into a 16th-minute lead.

But Barrow, who failed to win any of their seven games in April, hit back after the break to keep alive their chances.

Keeper Christy Pym kept out Kian Spence’s free-kick from the edge of the area. However, Spence would not be denied and drilled in a superb 58th-minute equaliser after good approach play by Sam Foley.

Barrow could not settle for a point and surged forward in search of a winner. Pym kept out a Dean Campbell effort as the tension increased.

Mansfield had been second best for much of the second half but Nigel Clough’s side then needed a goal themselves to secure second place, with Wrexham beating champions Stockport.

However, the stalemate remained and both teams were left with a draw neither wanted.