Livingston keep survival hopes alive with win over fellow-strugglers Ross County

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Livingston keep survival hopes alive with win over fellow-strugglers Ross County

By Press Association
Bruce Anderson opened the scoring for Livingston with a lob (Jeff Holmes/PA)
Bruce Anderson opened the scoring for Livingston with a lob (Jeff Holmes/PA)

Livingston kept their unlikely cinch Premiership survival bid alive for another week with a spirited 2-0 home victory over second-bottom Ross County.

The Lions would have been officially relegated if they had lost to the Staggies, but they dug deep to secure only their second win in 26 league games through an early goal from Bruce Anderson and a second-half penalty from Sean Kelly.

David Martindale’s side closed to within nine points of County and 10 of 10th-placed St Johnstone with four games remaining.

Livi made just one enforced alteration to the side that lost 4-2 at Hearts in their previous outing as Anderson replaced the suspended Tete Yengi in attack.

County boss Don Cowie also kept changes to a minimum as he sent out the same XI that started the 3-2 victory at home to Rangers.

However, the Staggies were unable to replicate the intensity and quality of that performance as they were brought back down to earth in West Lothian.

Livi started much the brighter of the two sides and went close in the eighth minute when captain Michael Devlin headed just wide from Kelly’s corner.

The hosts made the breakthrough four minutes later when Ryan Leak was slack with an attempt to head the ball back to Ross Laidlaw and Anderson nipped in to lob the exposed goalkeeper from just inside the box.

There was a similar error at the other end in the 35th minute when Livi defender Ayo Obileye’s poor back-header allowed Josh Sims to get himself clear, but the attacker’s attempt to guide a shot home from 15 yards out was superbly saved by Shamal George.

The Lions had a good chance to double their lead three minutes before the break when Anderson’s cutback from the right broke to Dan MacKay, but the on-loan Hibernian winger’s shot from 10 yards out lacked the power to trouble Laidlaw.

County boss Cowie responded to his side’s limp first-half display by making a double substitution for the start of the second period as attackers Eamonn Brophy and Jordan White replaced Sims and Victor Loturi.

The changes did not have the desired effect, however, as the Lions went further ahead in the 53rd minute when Kelly slotted home a penalty after Michee Efete was deemed to have handled MacKay’s shot in the box.

County had most of the ball thereafter but rarely looked like finding a way back into the game as they missed the chance to climb out of the bottom two.