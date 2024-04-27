Relegated Forest Green end campaign with home victory against Notts County

Charlie McCann’s second-half strike ensured already-relegated Forest Green finished their campaign with victory over Notts County.

Steve Cotterill’s Rovers posted back-to-back wins as they ended their seven-year tenure in the English Football League with a second consecutive demotion.

The Magpies bossed possession, but it was former Forest Green defender Aden Baldwin who had to be on his mettle to block Christian Doidge’s strike.

Strong hands from Vicente Reyes saw the Norwice loan goalkeeper pounce on Jim O’Brien’s powerful effort as the industrious Dan Crowley carved Rovers open in the 22nd minute.

The tenacious Crowley floated a ball to the back post, but County captain Kyle Cameron was profligate in his placement.

Crowley then fizzed wide on the cusp of a turgid first half.

After the interval, McCann saw his strike inside the box blocked as Rovers looked to break the stalemate.

Rovers missed a gilt-edged chance to take the lead with 23 minutes to go. County keeper Luca Ashby-Hammond dithered on the ball, but Jamie Robson lifted his effort over the crossbar.

However, the hosts found a winner in the 74th minutes when midfielder McCann finished with aplomb inside the box.