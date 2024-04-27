Relegated Forest Green end campaign with home victory against Notts County

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Relegated Forest Green end campaign with home victory against Notts County

By Press Association
Northern Ireland Under-21 international Charlie McCann scored the only goal for Forest Green (Martin Rickett/PA)
Northern Ireland Under-21 international Charlie McCann scored the only goal for Forest Green (Martin Rickett/PA)

Charlie McCann’s second-half strike ensured already-relegated Forest Green finished their campaign with victory over Notts County.

Steve Cotterill’s Rovers posted back-to-back wins as they ended their seven-year tenure in the English Football League with a second consecutive demotion.

The Magpies bossed possession, but it was former Forest Green defender Aden Baldwin who had to be on his mettle to block Christian Doidge’s strike.

Strong hands from Vicente Reyes saw the Norwice loan goalkeeper pounce on Jim O’Brien’s powerful effort as the industrious Dan Crowley carved Rovers open in the 22nd minute.

The tenacious Crowley floated a ball to the back post, but County captain Kyle Cameron was profligate in his placement.

Crowley then fizzed wide on the cusp of a turgid first half.

After the interval, McCann saw his strike inside the box blocked as Rovers looked to break the stalemate.

Rovers missed a gilt-edged chance to take the lead with 23 minutes to go. County keeper Luca Ashby-Hammond dithered on the ball, but Jamie Robson lifted his effort over the crossbar.

However, the hosts found a winner in the 74th minutes when midfielder McCann finished with aplomb inside the box.