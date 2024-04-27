Inverness give themselves a fighting chance ahead of the final day of the season

Inverness claimed a much-needed point in their battle against relegation as they fought for a 1-1 cinch Championship draw at Dunfermline.

The visitors edged the early possession and on-loan Ross County forward Alex Samuel had an effort blocked midway through the first half as Caley pressed for an opener.

But the Pars turned the tide and Kyle Benedictus headed them in front four minutes before the break as he nodded Paul Allan’s assist home for a narrow half-time lead.

Inverness were awarded a penalty after Owen Moffat handled the ball in the area – 10 minutes after the break – but Deniz Mehmet saved Billy Mckay’s spot-kick which was heading for the bottom corner.

The away side continued to push for an equaliser as Sean McAllister fired wide, while Aribim Pepple made his effort count as he slotted home a leveller, 15 minutes from time, as they took their fight to the last day of the season against Morton.

They sit ninth, a point behind Queen’s Park, who won 5-0 at Arbroath.