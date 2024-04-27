Inverness give themselves a fighting chance ahead of the final day of the season

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Inverness give themselves a fighting chance ahead of the final day of the season

By Press Association
Dunfermline and Inverness played out a goalless draw (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Dunfermline and Inverness played out a goalless draw (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Inverness claimed a much-needed point in their battle against relegation as they fought for a 1-1 cinch Championship draw at Dunfermline.

The visitors edged the early possession and on-loan Ross County forward Alex Samuel had an effort blocked midway through the first half as Caley pressed for an opener.

But the Pars turned the tide and Kyle Benedictus headed them in front four minutes before the break as he nodded Paul Allan’s assist home for a narrow half-time lead.

Inverness were awarded a penalty after Owen Moffat handled the ball in the area – 10 minutes after the break – but Deniz Mehmet saved Billy Mckay’s spot-kick which was heading for the bottom corner.

The away side continued to push for an equaliser as Sean McAllister fired wide, while Aribim Pepple made his effort count as he slotted home a leveller, 15 minutes from time, as they took their fight to the last day of the season against Morton.

They sit ninth, a point behind Queen’s Park, who won 5-0 at Arbroath.