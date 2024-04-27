Ten-man Doncaster secure League Two play-off spot with draw at Gillingham

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Ten-man Doncaster secure League Two play-off spot with draw at Gillingham

By Press Association
Joe Ironside was on the scoresheet as 10-man Doncaster sealed their place in the play-offs with a draw at Gillingham (Mike Egerton/PA)
Joe Ironside was on the scoresheet as 10-man Doncaster sealed their place in the play-offs with a draw at Gillingham (Mike Egerton/PA)

Doncaster secured their place in the Sky Bet League Two play-offs with a 2-2 draw despite letting slip a two-goal lead against Gillingham at Priestfield.

Joe Ironside had put the visitors ahead on the half-hour mark when he diverted Owen Bailey’s cross from close range before Luke Molyneux’s stunning left-footed strike shortly afterwards put Grant McCann’s side in a commanding position going into the break.

However, the game turned on its head following the sending off of goalkeeper Thimothee Lo-Tutala and Gills netted twice in quick succession to make it a level game.

The visitors were reduced to 10 men in the 55th minute when Lo-Tutala was dismissed for handling outside of his area, and Rovers’ advantage was immediately halved when Timothee Dieng’s powerful strike found its way past substitute keeper Louis Jones.

Josh Andrews’ tap-in went in off Doncaster defender Tom Anderson just a few minutes later to level proceedings.

Doncaster resisted severe pressure in the closing stages, but held on to secure the required point to confirm their place in the play-offs as Gillingham finished the season in 12th place.