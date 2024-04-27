Bradford miss play-offs despite closing win over Newport

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Bradford miss play-offs despite closing win over Newport

By Press Association
Andy Cook was on target in Bradford’s win but they missed out on the play-offs (Rhianna Chadwick/PA)
Andy Cook was on target in Bradford’s win but they missed out on the play-offs (Rhianna Chadwick/PA)

Bradford ended their season with a fifth consecutive win but missed out on the play-offs by a point.

It was an eighth straight defeat for Newport, equalling their worst run since returning to the EFL.

The Exiles had created the better chances in the early stages. Seb Palmer-Houlden had two opportunities to shock the home side but fired one shot over the bar and then screwed another across goal.

Jamie Walker went close for Bradford before they took the lead with a quickfire double just before the break.

Calum Kavanagh nodded home from Brad Halliday’s cross and then Andy Cook claimed his 19th goal of the season when he converted a Richie Smallwood free-kick.

Bobby Pointon made it 3-0 after 56 minutes with a thundering finish into the top corner.

Newport pulled one back through Harry Charsley from Will Evans’ cross.

Matty Platt was denied by a good save from Nick Townsend and substitute Tyler Smith twice went close.

Bradford scored a fourth in stoppage time through Walker but Crawley and Barrow’s results left them in ninth place.