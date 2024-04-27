Five-goal Queen’s Park keep survival hopes alive with victory at Arbroath

Queen’s Park are outside the relegation play-off spot by a point with a game to go after a 5-0 cinch Championship win at relegated Arbroath.

Just 17 minutes had gone when Dom Thomas put the visitors ahead with a volley from 20 yards.

The well-travelled Cillian Sheridan made it two – 11 minutes later – when he finished well after a ball over the top.

Sheridan then turned provider when, 33 minutes in, he teed up Josh Scott for his first goal for the club.

Sean Welsh’s volley (59) made it four and a second from Thomas, nine minutes from time capped things off.