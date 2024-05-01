EFL and non-league clubs demand reinstatement of FA Cup replays

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

EFL and non-league clubs demand reinstatement of FA Cup replays

By Press Association
Twenty-seven clubs have written to the Culture Secretary calling for the reinstatement of FA Cup replays (Nick Potts/PA)
Twenty-seven clubs have written to the Culture Secretary calling for the reinstatement of FA Cup replays (Nick Potts/PA)

Twenty-seven clubs have called for FA Cup replays to be reinstated in a letter to the Culture Secretary.

The group have backed a call from football reform body Fair Game for an amendment to the Football Governance Bill, which would require a majority of eligible clubs to approve the scrapping of replays.

The Football Association announced last month replays were being abolished from the first round proper from next season, in light of calendar changes caused by the expansion of European club competitions.

A number of clubs in the EFL and lower down the pyramid criticised the move and said they had not been consulted on it.

The letter to Lucy Frazer, the Cabinet minister responsible for sport, began: “We want to save the FA Cup. The FA Cup is the oldest football competition in the world and the decision to remove FA Cup replays from the first round proper further undermines its prestige and does nothing to help protect our cherished football pyramid.

“The Premier League’s influence in this decision is yet another example of football’s growing divide that has seen the gaps between and within divisions grow at all levels.

“Participating clubs in the FA Cup were not consulted. Our clubs as well as the fans have been let down.

“We are determined to see this decision reversed and fully support amending the Football Governance Bill to make sure such a move can never happen again without the backing of a majority of eligible clubs.”

Within the same announcement last month covering replays, it was confirmed the Premier League would provide up to an extra £33million in funding per season to the FA for a minimum of six seasons to further support the grassroots game.

“This decision has become totemic for how the game is being run,” the letter stated.

“Decisions are being made behind closed doors. There is a lack of transparency, a lack of consistency, and a lack of fairness.

“We, the undersigned, call for an immediate reinstatement of FA Cup replays and are encouraging all supporters to lobby their MPs to back the Fair Game amendment.”

The FA, the Premier League and the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) have been contacted for comment.

Frazer has previously said the decision on replays was a matter for the FA and the football authorities.

The FA said in the original announcement that its Professional Game Board, which features four EFL representatives including its chairman Rick Parry, had approved next season’s domestic calendar, which included an FA Cup without replays.

Clubs have written to Culture Secretary Lucy Frazer, pictured, calling for an amendment to legislation which would reinstate FA Cup replays
Clubs have written to Culture Secretary Lucy Frazer, pictured, calling for an amendment to legislation which would reinstate FA Cup replays (Yui Mok/PA)

The EFL said in response: “PGB is there to make technical decisions across the game as opposed to key policy decisions such as competition changes or formats.

“Any decisions taken on the calendar involving EFL representatives are in no way an endorsement of the joint deal agreed between the FA and Premier League that imposes changes to the FA Cup competition format in isolation.

“As part of the discussions the EFL representatives did challenge the position and were told that clubs would be comfortable with no replays. They were effectively advised that, as a result of it being an FA competition, the fixture list needed to be agreed as presented.”