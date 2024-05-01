Steve Smith left out of Australia’s T20 World Cup squad

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Steve Smith left out of Australia’s T20 World Cup squad

By Press Association
Steve Smith has been overlooked for the T20 World Cup (Mike Egerton/PA)
Australia have dropped Steve Smith and overlooked rising star Jake Fraser-McGurk for this summer’s T20 World Cup.

England’s Group B rivals named their 15-man squad on Wednesday, firming up Mitch Marsh’s interim captaincy after three series in charge and making a couple of knife-edge selections which could determine how they fare in the West Indies and the United States.

For the first time since 2014 they have opted to go without Smith, who offers huge experience as a reliable top-order run-scorer but lacks the explosive power-hitting expected to dominate the tournament.

The 34-year-old had two innings against New Zealand in February but knocks of 11 and four failed to make a dent on the selectors. Conversely, Smith’s fellow veteran David Warner has been retained for a last hurrah at the expense of Fraser-McGurk.

The pair are team-mates at IPL franchise Delhi Capitals, with the younger man hammering 259 runs off just 111 balls in his six matches to date, with 23 sixes along the way. Warner has been relatively becalmed by comparison, and has latterly suffered with a hand injury, but was deemed to have enough credit in the bank to hold his spot.

Elsewhere, Ashton Agar was included as a second specialist spinner to support Adam Zampa and Nathan Ellis took the final seam bowling slot.

National selector George Bailey said Smith and Fraser-McGurk were among a handful of individuals who came close, but was confident about the final calls.

“Being constrained to a squad of 15 for World Cups is always a challenge given the different scenarios and options we’d like to cover,” he said.

“Steve Smith, Matt Short, Jason Behrendorff, Aaron Hardie, Spencer Johnson and Xavier Bartlett were all part of long conversations, along with several others, including Jake Fraser-McGurk who is yet to play T20 International cricket but continues to impress and is developing rapidly.

“Ultimately the balance of the final 15 needs to provide the best chance of being successful in this campaign. This is an experienced squad with extensive World Cup experience that offers a variety of structures and covers the scenarios the panel believes will factor in the West Indies with the unique nature of the venues and our opponents.”