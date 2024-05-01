Carlos Alcaraz has long unbeaten Madrid Open run ended by Andrey Rublev

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Carlos Alcaraz has long unbeaten Madrid Open run ended by Andrey Rublev

By Press Association
Carlos Alcaraz surrendered a one-set lead in Madrid to suffer a shock exit (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)
Carlos Alcaraz surrendered a one-set lead in Madrid to suffer a shock exit (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)

Carlos Alcaraz’s quest for a third successive Madrid Open title was ended by a shock quarter-final defeat to Andrey Rublev.

The reigning Wimbledon champion was on course to extend his winning streak at the tournament to a record-breaking 15 matches after clinching the opening set.

But Russian seventh seed Rublev hit back in stunning fashion to register one of the greatest victories of his career, progressing 4-6 6-3 6-2 in just over two hours.

Asked about the most pleasing aspect of his performance, the 26-year-old told Sky Sports: “That I was able to stay calm all the match. I don’t know how – even me, I’m surprised.”

World number three Alcaraz, who in March defended his Indian Wells title, saw the start of his clay court season disrupted by an arm injury which caused him to miss both the Monte-Carlo Masters and the Barcelona Open.

Backed by a partisan home crowd, which included former Spain international footballers David Villa and Raul and Real Madrid star Luka Modric, the 20-year-old began well.

But underdog Rublev swung the momentum by breaking serve in the second game of the second set before dominating the remainder of the contest to set up a semi-final with either American Taylor Fritz or Argentinian Francisco Cerundolo.

Alcaraz’s surprise elimination came a day after compatriot Rafael Nadal, a four-time winner of the competition, crashed out to Jiri Lehecka.

World number eight Rublev, who hit 30 winners under the roof on Manolo Santana Stadium, added: “I just was saying, ‘keep playing, keep fighting, keep trying’.

“I had one break in the first set so keep believing in yourself, be more convinced, go for it and maybe you will have more break points.

“In the end, I was able to return well and I was able to break him straight away in the second set and that gave me a bit more confidence.”