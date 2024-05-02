Clinton Morrison: Danny Rohl is my manager of the season if Sheff Wed stay up

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Clinton Morrison: Danny Rohl is my manager of the season if Sheff Wed stay up

By Press Association
Clinton Morrison spent two years at the Owls (Mike Egerton/PA)
Former Sheffield Wednesday forward Clinton Morrison insists Danny Rohl deserves to be Championship manager of the season ahead of Ipswich boss Kieran McKenna if the Owls manage to stay up.

McKenna picked up the accolade at Sunday evening’s annual English Football League Awards in London after taking Ipswich to the brink of back-to-back promotions, with the Tractor Boys needing a point against Huddersfield on Saturday to secure a Premier League return.

Rohl took over at Sheffield Wednesday in October after Xisco Munoz was sacked following a winless first 10 games of the season where they picked up just two points.

The Owls were 12 points adrift of safety in November, but need just a draw against Sunderland on the final day to retain their Championship status.

Watford v Sheffield Wednesday – Sky Bet Championship – Vicarage Road
Danny Rohl has taken Sheffield Wednesday to the brink of safety (Rhianna Chadwick/PA)

Morrison told the PA news agency: “I know McKenna got manager of the year but if Rohl turns that around, he definitely deserves that.

“They were cut adrift and everyone thought Sheffield Wednesday were gone, you have to give huge credit to him, I think he’s a fantastic manager.

“They have some terrific players and he’s brought in a few good players as well. The job he’s done there has been first class.”

Another one of Morrison’s former teams Birmingham are also involved in the relegation scrap and sit one point adrift of safety.

Huddersfield Town v Birmingham City – Sky Bet Championship – John Smith’s Stadium
Birmingham were unable to hold on for all three points against Huddersfield at the weekend (Jess Hornby/PA)

Quite the opposite has happened at St Andrew’s as the Blues were sixth when John Eustace was sacked, with Wayne Rooney also leaving the club and Tony Mowbray on sick leave, meaning Gary Rowett is looking to keep the club up on the final day against Norwich.

Morrison said: “There has been a lot of chopping and changing at the football club.

“I was surprised Eustace was let go but they wanted to go down a different route, Wayne Rooney did well at Derby before.

“I make them favourites because Norwich are already in the play-offs – I expect them to win, I’m confident, I know a lot of Birmingham fans are not but I am.”

EFL ambassador Morrison was at Walkwood Church of England Middle School in Redditch, who are representing West Brom in the Championship final of this season’s Utilita Kids Cup, on Wednesday.

They will face Southampton’s St Patrick’s Catholic Primary School at Wembley ahead of the Championship play-off final on May 26.

The competition brings together over 700 school teams for the opportunity to represent their local club and play a final at Wembley.

Morrison was at the school to provide a team talk, and said: “They’re going to have an opportunity that some of the top players in the world haven’t ever had in playing at Wembley.

“They have played in a lot of competitions to get there and haven’t lost a game. They’ve just got enjoy it and Wembley and lap up the experience. It was good to come and talk to them – I wish them well and want them to go and do it now.”