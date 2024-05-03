On This Day in 2021: Mark Selby wins another World Championship title By Press Association May 3 2024, 6:03 am May 3 2024, 6:03 am Share On This Day in 2021: Mark Selby wins another World Championship title Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/sport/6456611/on-this-day-in-2021-mark-selby-wins-another-world-championship-title/ Copy Link Mark Selby won the 2021 World Snooker Championships (Zac Goodwin/PA) Mark Selby claimed his fourth World Snooker Championship title on this day in 2021. Selby beat Shaun Murphy 18-15 at the Crucible in Sheffield to collect £500,000 in prize money. A fourth world triumph took 37-year-old Selby to within three Crucible crowns of Stephen Hendry’s record of seven. “To win it once against Ronnie O’Sullivan for the first time was a dream come true,” Selby said. Mark Selby defeated Shaun Murphy in the final (Zac Godwin/PA) “To win it four times is something I could only have dreamed of. Every time you get to a world final you always try your hardest. “It’s such a tough tournament to get there and you never know whether it’s going to be your last.” Murphy’s resolve in a high-quality encounter was finally ended by Selby’s breaks of 66, 68 and 120. “Mark is super-granite, unfortunately for me,” Murphy said. “I started well but he went into super-hard mode.”