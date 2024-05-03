Mauricio Pochettino admits Conor Gallagher’s Chelsea future is out of his hands

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Mauricio Pochettino admits Conor Gallagher’s Chelsea future is out of his hands

By Press Association
Conor Gallagher impressed in Chelsea’s 2-0 win over Tottenham (John Walton/PA)
Conor Gallagher impressed in Chelsea’s 2-0 win over Tottenham (John Walton/PA)

Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino was unable to provide any guarantees over the future of Conor Gallagher after Thursday’s 2-0 win over Tottenham.

Gallagher again wore the captain’s armband and starred with his free-kick able to set up Trevor Chalobah’s 24th-minute opener.

Before kick-off at Stamford Bridge, home fans unveiled a banner in support of academy graduate Gallagher, which carried the words ‘Chelsea since birth’ alongside an image of the midfielder.

Even though Gallagher has established himself as a key figure under Pochettino with six goals alongside nine assists in 46 appearances this season, speculation over his future continues.

In July, Gallagher will enter the final 12 months of his deal and Spurs have been mooted as a potential destination after they pushed to sign the 24-year-old last summer.

“I am not involved. I don’t know nothing,” Pochettino admitted.

“I think you can see in my starting XI that the whole season he was always there. With all the circumstances, he was always there.

“Yes, he is an important player, of course but I am not involved in the decision. It is the club and Conor.

“That is a situation they need to fix between the club and the player.”

Gallagher and Chalobah, another former Chelsea youth-teamer, played a crucial role in the club being able to complete a league double over Tottenham.

Pochettino added: “When we talk about the identity of the club, some players that grow at the club come through the academy system, I think they have the capacity in this type of game to give a little bit more.

“They were fantastic, the whole team were fantastic, but of course Conor and Trevor were amazing.”

By contrast it was a sombre evening for Tottenham after they suffered a third consecutive defeat to almost certainly end their top-four hopes.

Spurs have a game in hand on fourth-placed Aston Villa, but are seven points behind Unai Emery’s team and face a daunting trip to Anfield on Sunday.

Dutch defender Micky van de Ven cut a frustrated figure at full-time, and told SpursPlay: “Bad performance from the team. We didn’t play well, didn’t create enough and didn’t play our football.

“We didn’t really create the opportunities we normally create in a game. Normally we are pushing forward, crosses into the box and we’re there, but the opportunities were there and we didn’t grab them.

“Of course it is a difficult situation right now and we lost now two big games in a row. It is unacceptable also how it happens.

“Yeah, it’s important to keep our head up high now. That’s the most important for us because if everybody puts their head down, it will not be a good end to the season.”