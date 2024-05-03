It’s a non-story: Jurgen Klopp says spat with Mohamed Salah has been resolved

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp insists there is no problem between him and Mohamed Salah after their touchline spat at West Ham last weekend.

In his press conference after the 2-2 draw, the Reds boss said everything had been sorted out, only for Salah to walk through the mixed zone saying: “There’s going to be fire if I speak.”

But almost a week on from that episode, Klopp said it was nothing particularly out of the ordinary.

Mohamed Salah started on the bench against West Ham (Jonathan Brady/PA)

“It is completely resolved. It is no problem. If we wouldn’t know each other for that long I don’t know how we would deal with it, but we know each other for that long and respect each other,” the Reds boss said.

“I think we have the right to deal with these things completely independent of any expectations from the outside. It is a non-story. In general everyone is in the best possible place.

“We win the games, we score loads of goals, then the situation would have probably not been exactly like that because Mo would not have been on the bench in the first place. It all depends on each other.”

The flashpoint sparked speculation about Salah’s future, as a player who is 32 in June has just over one year left on his lucrative contract.

However, as Klopp is leaving the club at the end of the season, he would not get drawn into a discussion about the star forward.

“You all have to get used to the fact that is not my subject,” he added.

“Mo, as a player, is incredible and I don’t think I should speak about that. Other people will decide that, especially Mo.

“I don’t have any signs it will not be like that (wanting to leave). I just try to prepare the basis for the future.”