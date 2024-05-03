Mauricio Pochettino wants an end to ‘stupid rumours’ over his Chelsea future

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Mauricio Pochettino wants an end to ‘stupid rumours’ over his Chelsea future

By Press Association
Mauricio Pochettino called for an end to rumours casting doubt on his Chelsea future (John Walton/PA)
Mauricio Pochettino called for an end to rumours casting doubt on his Chelsea future (John Walton/PA)

Mauricio Pochettino called for an end to “stupid rumours” casting doubt on his Chelsea future after his team hauled themselves firmly into Europa League contention with Thursday’s 2-0 win over Tottenham.

Victory at Stamford Bridge moved the Argentinian’s side to within three points of the top six and what would likely be a qualifying berth for Europe’s secondary competition.

With another home game to come on Sunday against West Ham there is a sense of momentum building around Pochettino’s squad, which this season is the youngest in the Premier League.

Some reports had suggested European qualification would be a prerequisite if the 52-year-old is to survive into the second half of the two-year deal he signed last summer, after pressure grew in the wake of the 5-0 hammering by Arsenal at the end of April.

But after Champions League-chasing Spurs were comfortably dispatched in west London, there was renewed bullishness to Pochettino’s reflections on his future.

“(The task) is to prove after all these circumstances (injuries) that we deserve to be here next season,” he said. “Who is going to judge me? We need to judge ourselves.

“Enough with this type of rumours. If I have one year more on my contract here, and no one says nothing, suppose I am going be here. (Unless) we finish the season and someone says to me ‘ciao’.

“We don’t know at the moment. I have one year more (on my) contract. But enough about stupid rumours. You need to ask the club if they want me to keep going or not, not to write things that have no sense.”

Chelsea’s response to the mauling at the Emirates Stadium, where they were accused by supporters in the away section of lacking fight, has been admirable, recovering from 2-0 down away at fourth-placed Aston Villa to salvage a draw in their next outing.

Against rivals Spurs they achieved one of their more commanding home wins under Pochettino, goals in either half from Trevoh Chalobah and Nicolas Jackson sealing three vital points as they inserted themselves into the Europa League conversation.

They have lost only three times in the league since Christmas Eve and, with eight wins from their last 16 games, there is a sense that the team is responding to their manager’s methods after a poor start.

Trevoh Chalobah
Trevoh Chalobah, right, headed Chelsea’s first goal in their 2-0 win over Tottenham at Stamford Bridge (John Walton/PA)

“If we talk about performances, I think for sure we are in the top four,” said Pochettino. “The results and competing is different and I agree that (at the start of the season) we didn’t compete well. But talking about performances I think we are in the top six for sure.”

After West Ham, the Blues finish the campaign with games away at Nottingham Forest and Brighton before rounding off against Bournemouth at Stamford Bridge on the final day.

“Now its about keeping the same mentality for Sunday,” said Pochettino. “We are going to play a team that is so strong physically. They’re having a fantastic season also, competing in Europe.

“For us, we need to recover players, we don’t have too many options. They (West Ham) have had the whole week to prepare the game. The most dangerous games are coming.”