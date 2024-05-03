Rangers to be without Connor Goldson for the rest of the season

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Rangers to be without Connor Goldson for the rest of the season

By Press Association
Rangers’ Connor Goldson is out for the season (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Rangers’ Connor Goldson is out for the season (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Rangers defender Connor Goldson is out for the rest of the season after picking up a knee injury in training.

The 31-year-old centre-back was involved in a tangle with a team-mate and required a scan which confirmed a medial ligament problem.

Vice-captain Goldson has sat out Rangers’ last two matches and boss Philippe Clement will be without the services of a key player for the final four cinch Premiership fixtures and the Scottish Gas Scottish Cup final against Celtic later in the month.

The Light Blues are three points behind leaders Celtic and ahead of the visit of Kilmarnock on Sunday, Clement revealed some “bad news”.

The Belgian boss said: “There was a duel on Wednesday at training and a player fell on Connor’s knee and he hurt his knee badly.

“He tried to continue but couldn’t. He had a scan and he has a tear in his medial ligament so he will be out for the rest of the season.”

Clement revealed that Goldson still wants to play a part in the run-in.

He said: “It is, of course, a blow. He has played 48 games this season.

“He has played a lot of good games, he is one of the leaders in the team and he does that role really well. And that was also one of the first things he said to me, that he wanted to be in the dressing room for the next couple of games although he cannot play, to be there for the boys and support them.

“So that is also a positive thing from his side, the commitment he has to this group and this club.

“He can help people in their motivation and calmness or whatever they need and he is part of this group.

“It is a good sign that someone wants to be there for the team but, of course, it is unlucky to lose him now.

“It has been the story of this season. Players get injuries but it is up to others to step up.

“He will be back for pre-season and he is happy about that because last year he missed almost all pre-season training, so it was quite a miracle that he played so many games and he was fit for so long. This injury was real bad luck.”

Left-back Ridvan Yilmaz and midfielder Ryan Jack returned to training this week but only the former has any chance of making it against Killie.

Clement said: “We need to see tomorrow. Ridvan maybe, Ryan not yet. He is too far away from that. He will need more time than Ridvan.”