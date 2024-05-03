Arne Slot ‘confident’ Liverpool move will be confirmed

Liverpool’s choice to replace Jurgen Klopp – Feyenoord head coach Arne Slot – has “confidence it will happen”.

A compensation deal with the Dutch side was agreed a week ago and although there has been nothing confirmed publicly from either club since, the PA News agency understands Liverpool consider the deal to be done and may just wait until the end of the season for the official announcement.

Klopp leaves Anfield after nine years at the end of the season and the Reds are confident their search for his successor has identified the best candidate.

“We haven’t confirmed anything yet and as long as we haven’t confirmed anything yet I don’t think it is honest to the club I am working for now or the club I could go to to talk about it,” Slot told a press conference ahead of Feyenoord’s game at home to PEC Zwolle on Sunday.

“I am more than happy to answer any questions after the official announcement is made.

“I have all the confidence that will happen but for now it hasn’t been confirmed officially yet.

“There is a time and place to do so and this moment today is not that moment. There are three games to go for us and also for Liverpool.”

Speculation has suggested Slot will be appointed as head coach and not manager to fit in better with the club’s footballing structure but the 45-year-old Dutchman said he is not bothered by his job title.

“I’m not interested in what you call me: you can call me Arne, head coach or manager,” he added.

“I don’t care as long as I can do what I like and that is being with the players on the pitch, working with them and being at the games as that is the most special.”