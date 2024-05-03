Brendan Rodgers happy to see ‘stalwart’ Liam Scales rewarded

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Brendan Rodgers happy to see ‘stalwart’ Liam Scales rewarded

By Press Association
Celtic defender Liam Scales has signed a four-year deal (Steve Welsh/PA)
Celtic defender Liam Scales has signed a four-year deal (Steve Welsh/PA)

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers feels a new four-year contract for Liam Scales is just reward for the defender digging his side “out of a hole” for much of the campaign.

The former Shamrock Rovers defender looked likely to move on again last summer after returning from a season-long loan spell at Aberdeen.

But the 25-year-old found himself in the first team after a raft of injuries in central defence and, after clean sheets in his first three games, which included a trip to Rangers, Scales has been a regular starter and established himself in the Republic of Ireland team.

The centre-back has made 40 appearances this season and been the constant feature of a central defence which has missed the influential Cameron Carter-Vickers for several spells.

“He has been a real stalwart this season,” Rodgers said. “He has played a lot of games, a lot of minutes. When lots of the players were breaking down earlier in the season he was there for us the whole time.

“So I’m delighted for him because last summer it was probably in doubt where he was going to play.

“Hopefully this summer he can end a winner and an international football player, having signed a new deal. It’s a great reward for his work over the course of the season.

“I am really pleased for him, because he loves being here. He’s dug us out of a hole for a lot of this season when we have had a lot of inconsistencies in that position. I’m delighted he feels rewarded for that.”

Scales was eager to stay as soon as Rodgers signalled he saw him as an important part of his squad.

“I spoke to the manager earlier in the year about it and he made it clear that he wanted me here,” Scales said. “That is a big deal for every player here, when they are signing a new contract.

Republic of Ireland v Greece – UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifying – Group B – Aviva Stadium
Scales has become a Republic of Ireland international (Liam McBurney/PA)

“That is important but I know there is going to be competition here at all times and no-one is secure in their position at all.

“I just want to play football and here is the ideal place for me to do that. I love it here, I am really, really happy. It’s a dream, really, a dream come true.

“I have done well this season but I don’t want to just sit on that, I want to be the long-term centre-half in the team. Everyone here would want that for themselves. I know I need to continue to improve and perform at a high standard to keep that shirt.”

Scales, who joined Celtic in August 2021, added: “I’m just delighted to get it done. I have wanted it and it’s happened now. It’s been ongoing. It has to be right for everybody and that’s why it can take time but I’d rather it take time than be rushed. It’s good to have it done.”

Rodgers confirmed talks were ongoing over a new deal for left-back Greg Taylor, who is set to enter the final season of his current contract.

Greg Taylor
Greg Taylor is entering the final year of his deal (Jane Barlow/PA)

“I would love to keep Greg here,” he said. “It’s something we have spoken on. It’s obviously with the club and the agent to try and resolve. But in the meantime Greg’s focus is very much on the team.

“I really like him as a person, he is a good guy and very hungry and committed and professional.  He sacrifices a lot in his life to be a footballer and that’s the kind of people you want here.

“So, yeah, hopefully something can be resolved on him.”