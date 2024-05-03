Max Verstappen fastest in practice for Miami GP despite ‘driving on egg shells’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Max Verstappen fastest in practice for Miami GP despite ‘driving on egg shells’

By Press Association
Max Verstappen finished fastest in practice (Wilfredo Lee/AP)
Max Verstappen finished fastest in practice for the Miami Grand Prix despite complaining that he was driving on “egg shells”.

Verstappen has dominated the season so far, winning four of the opening five rounds, prior to this weekend’s race in the Sunshine State.

However, the Dutch driver spent the one-hour running ahead of qualifying for Saturday’s sprint race occupying the bottom places of the leaderboard.

But in the closing moments, Verstappen put his Red Bull at the top of the order, seeing off McLaren’s Oscar Piastri by 0.105 seconds.

Carlos Sainz finished third for Ferrari, one place ahead of Mercedes’ George Russell. Lewis Hamilton finished seventh with Lando Norris 16th in his McLaren.

For the majority of the opening session of the weekend, Verstappen appeared to be struggling with the handling of his Red Bull.

“The tyres are way too hot, and I have no grip,” he said after running off the road at Turn 17. “It is like driving on egg shells.”

But despite his complaints, the 26-year-old hauled his machine to the practice summit ahead of qualifying which takes place at 4:00pm (9:00pm BST).

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen finished fastest in practice (Rebecca Blackwell/AP)

The running was suspended for eight minutes after Charles Leclerc spun out in the opening moments.Leclerc lost control of his Ferrari at slow speed through Turn 16. With his scarlet machine blocking the temporary track, the red flags were deployed.

The Monegasque was forced to watch the session unfold at the back of the Ferrari garage, missing crucial time to prepare for the rest of the weekend.

Mercedes have brought an upgraded package to Florida, and Russell finished within two tenths of Verstappen. Hamilton was four tenths adrift.

McLaren also have an upgraded car here, but Norris bemoaned a steering issue and was nine tenths back, while Fernando Alonso could manage only 19th for Aston Martin.