I love the challenge – Ange Postecoglou defiant after Spurs’ losing run

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

I love the challenge – Ange Postecoglou defiant after Spurs’ losing run

By Press Association
Ange Postecoglou retains rock-solid belief that his methods can end Tottenham’s trophy drought (Nick Potts/PA)
Ange Postecoglou retains rock-solid belief that his methods can end Tottenham’s trophy drought (Nick Potts/PA)

Ange Postecoglou is relishing the challenge at Tottenham and remains unwavering in his belief that he can bring success to the club.

Spurs travel to Anfield on Sunday eager to avoid four consecutive defeats after a rocky period under the Australian.

Postecoglou was extremely animated during Thursday’s loss at Chelsea but reflected on the task at hand with a sense of calm and confidence before the trip to Liverpool.

“When things are running smoothly, it’s almost like ‘what the hell am I doing here?’ You want the challenge. That’s where we all get tested,” Postecoglou said.

“I love that aspect of it and I’ve had it in every job I’ve had. When I say I love it, it’s usually I love it when I come out the other side. Not when I’m going through it.

“At the same time, what a great challenge. It was always going to come and it will still come. I’m talking about success. Imagine the scrutiny and the pressure we’ll be under when we’re on the cusp of success at this club?

“Can you imagine the questioning that will come around then about the history of this club and how it falls at the final hurdle? You’ve got to embrace that. That’s always going to be there. Nothing’s going to run smoothly.

“I do, I love this challenge because this is why I do what I do. It’s up to me. Like I said after the Chelsea game, the responsibility lies with me.”

The scrutiny has increased on Postecoglou after Spurs’ clear progress under his stewardship was checked by a one-sided loss at Fulham in March before this run of defeats to Newcastle, Arsenal and Chelsea.

Nevertheless, the 58-year-old feels this current pain is part of the process and retains rock-solid belief that his methods can end Tottenham’s trophy drought, which stretches back to 2008.

Postecoglou added: “Will we be ready in 12 months’ time? That’s the challenge I’ve got.

“What I keep trying to emphasise is that for a club like this, wherever you think you are in your rebuilding cycle, you have to try and win something every year. That’s part of the responsibility.

“I can’t sit here and say we’re going to finish fourth, fifth, sixth and then in the third or fourth year we’re going to win something. I’m not built that way.

“I want to win things all the time. We start next year trying to have success, but the underlying thing is growth. We’ve got to have growth.

“Belief is the word. I want people to believe we can be successful.”

Sunday will see Postecoglou come up against Jurgen Klopp, who experienced plenty of pain during his early years but always retained the faith of Liverpool’s board and delivered trophies after making key squad additions.

“At the moment I feel like the club has bought into my vision,” Postecoglou reflected.

“And it’s up to me. It’s not about patience, it’s about belief that I need to keep working and taking us forward in a manner that there is belief in the club that they should continue to support my vision.

“I’m not going to do it on my own, that’s for sure. I never have. Wherever I’ve been, I’ve had great support and right now I have all the support I need.”