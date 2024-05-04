I love the challenge – Ange Postecoglou defiant after Spurs’ losing run

Ange Postecoglou is relishing the challenge at Tottenham and remains unwavering in his belief that he can bring success to the club.

Spurs travel to Anfield on Sunday eager to avoid four consecutive defeats after a rocky period under the Australian.

Postecoglou was extremely animated during Thursday’s loss at Chelsea but reflected on the task at hand with a sense of calm and confidence before the trip to Liverpool.

🎙️ “You have to go through tough times when you’re building something, it’s a necessary part of the process.” Ange previews Sunday’s clash against Liverpool ⤵️ — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) May 3, 2024

“When things are running smoothly, it’s almost like ‘what the hell am I doing here?’ You want the challenge. That’s where we all get tested,” Postecoglou said.

“I love that aspect of it and I’ve had it in every job I’ve had. When I say I love it, it’s usually I love it when I come out the other side. Not when I’m going through it.

“At the same time, what a great challenge. It was always going to come and it will still come. I’m talking about success. Imagine the scrutiny and the pressure we’ll be under when we’re on the cusp of success at this club?

“Can you imagine the questioning that will come around then about the history of this club and how it falls at the final hurdle? You’ve got to embrace that. That’s always going to be there. Nothing’s going to run smoothly.

“I do, I love this challenge because this is why I do what I do. It’s up to me. Like I said after the Chelsea game, the responsibility lies with me.”

The scrutiny has increased on Postecoglou after Spurs’ clear progress under his stewardship was checked by a one-sided loss at Fulham in March before this run of defeats to Newcastle, Arsenal and Chelsea.

Nevertheless, the 58-year-old feels this current pain is part of the process and retains rock-solid belief that his methods can end Tottenham’s trophy drought, which stretches back to 2008.

Postecoglou added: “Will we be ready in 12 months’ time? That’s the challenge I’ve got.

“What I keep trying to emphasise is that for a club like this, wherever you think you are in your rebuilding cycle, you have to try and win something every year. That’s part of the responsibility.

“I can’t sit here and say we’re going to finish fourth, fifth, sixth and then in the third or fourth year we’re going to win something. I’m not built that way.

“I want to win things all the time. We start next year trying to have success, but the underlying thing is growth. We’ve got to have growth.

“Belief is the word. I want people to believe we can be successful.”

Sunday will see Postecoglou come up against Jurgen Klopp, who experienced plenty of pain during his early years but always retained the faith of Liverpool’s board and delivered trophies after making key squad additions.

“At the moment I feel like the club has bought into my vision,” Postecoglou reflected.

“And it’s up to me. It’s not about patience, it’s about belief that I need to keep working and taking us forward in a manner that there is belief in the club that they should continue to support my vision.

“I’m not going to do it on my own, that’s for sure. I never have. Wherever I’ve been, I’ve had great support and right now I have all the support I need.”