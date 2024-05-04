Sheffield Wednesday win at Sunderland to complete their great escape

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sheffield Wednesday win at Sunderland to complete their great escape

By Press Association
Sheffield Wednesday’s Josh Windass celebrates scoring the opening goal of the game during the Sky Bet Championship match at Ewood Park, Blackburn. Picture date: Sunday April 21, 2024.
Sheffield Wednesday’s Josh Windass celebrates scoring the opening goal of the game during the Sky Bet Championship match at Ewood Park, Blackburn. Picture date: Sunday April 21, 2024.

Sheffield Wednesday sealed their Sky Bet Championship survival with a 2-0 win at Sunderland.

The Owls looked destined for League One when they picked up just three points from their opening 13 matches of the season, with no Championship side having previously survived from such a miserable position.

However, October’s appointment of Danny Rohl proved inspired, with the German overseeing a remarkable turnaround in the second half of the campaign.

The final-day win at the Stadium of Light, which came courtesy of first-half goals from Liam Palmer and Josh Windass, means Wednesday lost just three of their final 14 matches, a run that enabled them to haul themselves to safety despite having spent virtually all of the season in the bottom three.

In the end, the Owls finished just three points behind Sunderland, whose season imploded the moment they decided to dismiss Tony Mowbray in the autumn. Mike Dodds’ lengthy spell as interim head coach resulted in just two wins from 13 games.

With their Championship status at stake, Wednesday were the brighter of the two sides throughout on Wearside and went close after just nine minutes. Callum Styles gave the ball away cheaply in his own half and Windass whipped a dangerous ball across the face of goal, with a sliding Anthony Musaba unable to make contact at the back post.

Windass went close himself shortly after, dragging a shot across the face of goal after Barry Bannan released him behind the Sunderland defence.

However, there was a scare for the visitors midway through the first half when Luke O’Nien headed home Styles’ free-kick. The effort did not count, though, as the flag had gone up for offside.

That was a rare threatening moment from the Black Cats, and Wednesday claimed the opening goal their bright play deserved just before the half-hour mark.

Bannan was the architect, unlocking the Sunderland defence with a brilliant through-ball. Palmer advanced into the penalty box and fired home a clinical low finish.

Sunderland almost equalised within five minutes. Bannan’s misplaced pass enabled the Black Cats to sweep downfield, and Jack Clarke curled a fine effort against the outside of the post from the corner of the 18-yard box.

It proved a crucial moment, as within four minutes, Wednesday claimed the second goal. Pol Valentin pulled the ball back from close to the byline after breaking down the right and Windass drilled a first-time finish past Sunderland goalkeeper Nathan Bishop.

Patrick Roberts fired wide from eight yards out as the Black Cats wasted an excellent opportunity to get back into things just before the interval, but while Clarke came close in the second half, Wednesday’s survival-clinching lead was never seriously threatened.