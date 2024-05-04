Ipswich promoted – 5 key men who helped Tractor Boys return to Premier League

Ipswich are back in the Premier League after 22 years away.

The Tractor Boys sealed promotion from the Sky Bet Championship after securing a 2-0 win over Huddersfield.

Here, the PA news agency picks out five of their key players.

Sam Morsy

Sam Morsy is Ipswich’s inspirational captain (John Walton/PA)

The Town skipper has enjoyed a memorable season, dictating games from midfield on and off the ball. The 32-year-old’s fitness has been a testament to his hard work, as the only four games he has missed have been through suspension. Morsy has also chipped in with three goals including a vital late winner at Watford in December.

Conor Chaplin

Conor Chaplin was on target against Plymouth (Steven Paston/PA)

An attacking midfielder whose 29 goals fired Ipswich to promotion from League One last season, Chaplin has had another fine campaign. The 27-year-old has scored 13 times and made another eight assists, which is the most goal contributions made by any player for Town this season. Chaplin was recently handed a new contract until 2026.

Leif Davis

With 65.3% of the vote, Leif Davis is your @GreeneKing Player of the Month for March! 👊 — Ipswich Town (@IpswichTown) April 4, 2024

The Championship’s leading assist-maker with 18 this season, left-back Davis has been a revelation since joining from Leeds in the summer of 2022. A superb crosser of the ball, the 24-year-old was named in the League One team of the year, and if anything has got better since making the step up to the Championship.

Nathan Broadhead

Nathan Broadhead celebrates scoring against promotion rivals Southampton (John Walton/PA)

Wales midfielder Broadhead was signed from Everton in January last year for £1.5million, ending a 15-year association with the Toffees. He is level with Chaplin on 13 goals this season and has been another consistent performer in Kieran McKenna’s engine room.

Omari Hutchinson

🏆 Congratulations to Omari Hutchinson, who has won the @SkyBetChamp Player of the Month award for February! — Ipswich Town (@IpswichTown) March 8, 2024

Chelsea loanee Hutchinson is another who has played a key role in Town’s promotion charge. The 20-year-old has scored 10 goals, including two world-class strikes in the 3-3 draw with Hull, as well as producing five assists. Tractor Boys fans will be desperate to keep hold of Hutchinson next season, and another loan spell could be on the cards.