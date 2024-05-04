5 memorable matches from Ipswich’s back-to-back promotions

Ipswich have secured promotion to the Premier League after a 2-0 victory over Huddersfield.

Kieran McKenna’s side made it back-to-back promotions to return to the top flight after a 22-year absence.

Here, the PA news agency looks at five key matches during two remarkable seasons.

Ipswich 6 Charlton 0 – April 15, 2023

A convincing win lifted Town up to second in League One, where they would go on to finish.

Conor Chaplin struck a hat-trick, while substitute Freddie Ladapo weighed in with two goals before defender Leif Davis scored in stoppage time.

Promotion was secured four matches later with victory over Exeter by the same scoreline, with Chaplin scoring twice.

Ipswich 3 Cardiff 2 – September 2, 2023

Freddie Ladapo celebrates the winner (George Tewkesbury/PA)

Town’s flawless start to the Championship campaign had been ended by Leeds in a 4-3 home defeat a week earlier, and alarm bells were ringing when they fell 2-0 down against the Bluebirds.

But Nathan Broadhead hauled them back into the match and Freddie Ladapo scored twice to seal a memorable comeback victory and a fourth win in five matches.

Ipswich 2 Sunderland 1 – January 13, 2024

🎯 Conor Chaplin's header against Sunderland is the @TuffStuff_UK Goal of the Month for January! pic.twitter.com/xGqZYf1Mr9 — Ipswich Town (@IpswichTown) February 2, 2024

Ipswich climbed back into the top two after a sticky patch of four draws and a 4-0 thumping by Leeds had seen them leapfrogged by Southampton.

Jack Clarke fired Sunderland ahead but Kayden Jackson equalised and Chaplin’s rocket header secured a valuable three points while answering a lot of questions about their promotion credentials.

Ipswich 3 Southampton 2 – April 2, 2024

Jeremy Sarmiento scored with the last kick of the game to send Ipswich top and effectively kill off Saints’ automatic promotion hopes.

Che Adams and Adam Armstrong had put the visitors ahead after Davis’ opener, but Broadhead levelled in the 68th minute.

James Bree was sent off for Southampton before Sarmiento won it in the eighth minute of stoppage time.

Ipswich 2 Huddersfield 0 – May 4, 2024

Ipswich manager Kieran McKenna (centre) celebrates his side’s promotion (Zac Goodwin, PA)

The Tractor Boys sealed their second straight promotion and return to the Premier League after 22 years away by relegating Huddersfield with goals from Wes Burns and Omari Hutchinson.

An explosion of noise greeted the first goal as Chaplin played in Burns and his drilled effort went just inside the near post.

Ipswich extended their lead through Hutchinson. He received the ball from captain Sam Morsy and fired his shot home from just inside the penalty area to get the party started at Portman Road.