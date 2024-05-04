Neil Harris only looking at the immediate future at Millwall

Neil Harris insists he will not be swayed on committing to being at Millwall beyond next season after masterminding the Lions’ successful fight to stay in the Championship.

Millwall’s second-tier status had been secured before Belgian midfielder Casper de Norre’s first goal in English football gave them a 1-0 final-day win at Swansea.

But Millwall climbed to 13th in the Championship on the back of eight wins in 13 games since Harris started a second spell at The Den in February.

“When I took over with 13 games to go and we were level points with 22nd or 23rd in league I didn’t envisage what would happen,” said Harris, the former Millwall striker who signed a 15-month agreement on his return.

“I’m delighted to win so many games and pick up so many points, because I’m trying to rebuild a culture that I left five years ago.”

Asked if he could remain beyond next season, Harris said: “I made it very clear to come here for 15 next months, to enjoy myself at a football club I love and build that culture.

“Beyond that is not something on my radar, I’m just here to help the club back to where it should be – fighting for that top-half finish.”

What had been a largely flat end-of-season affair burst in to life in the final quarter.

Matt Grimes saw his penalty saved by Millwall goalkeeper Matija Sarkic, and De Norre fired the visitors ahead before an ugly confrontation between Swansea substitute Jerry Yates and Lions defender Japhet Tanganga saw the pair sent off.

Harris said: “At the time I only saw Yates’ punch. He deserved to go, it angered me.

“I’ve seen it back and there was a scuffle before it. I think that’s down to the panel to decide do they both deserve to go?

“Japhet has told me he hasn’t swung a punch, but you’ve got to be careful if you push a player how that’s interpreted by the referee.”

Swansea boss Luke Williams said Yates had apologised for his role in the incident, saying the striker was “antagonised and reacts badly”.

The Swans finished 14th, two points below Millwall, and Williams admits he has a busy summer ahead following his January appointment.

Williams said: “It’s a disappointing way to end, but we have to draw the line under this season and look forward to the next one.

“If anyone felt there wasn’t work to do, they must be crazy. This is another example of why we need to improve, this was a winnable game.

“We’ve come a long way from the beginning of my reign here.

“We take the ball off the opposition pretty well and we’re able to build up well with the ball and get to the final third but we need to find more solutions to scoring goals.”