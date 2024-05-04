Sheffield United’s unwanted century – A look at the Blades’ defensive woes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sheffield United’s unwanted century – A look at the Blades’ defensive woes

By Press Association
Sheffield United concede their 100th Premier League goal of the season as Nottingham Forest’s Callum Hudson-Odoi (second left) scores (Danny Lawson/PA)
Sheffield United concede their 100th Premier League goal of the season as Nottingham Forest’s Callum Hudson-Odoi (second left) scores (Danny Lawson/PA)

Relegated Sheffield United have conceded a joint-record 100 goals in this season’s Premier League following Saturday’s 3-1 home defeat to Nottingham Forest.

Here, the PA news agency takes a statistical look at the worst defensive season the Premier League has seen.

Ton up

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder
Chris Wilder has seen his beleaguered side ship a record number of goals (Danny Lawson/PA)

Chris Wilder’s side, remarkably, have equalled a record set when Premier League teams still played 42 games each.

Swindon, who propped up the table in 1993-94, were until now the only team to concede 100 goals in a season since the top flight’s rebranding the year prior to that.

The Blades had already surpassed Derby’s 38-game record of 89 after their 4-2 defeat to Manchester United left them on 92 goals against.

A 5-1 hammering by Newcastle confirmed their relegation and took them to 97 before they shipped three at home to Forest.

And, with two games still to play, away to Everton and at home to Tottenham, the record will surely be broken.

Sheffield United’s average of 2.78 goals conceded per game is far beyond Swindon’s previous worst of 2.38.

Unlucky 13

Alexander Isak, right, scores his first goal in Newcastle's 5-1 win over Sheffield United
Alexander Isak, right, scored three of Newcastle’s record 13 goals against Sheffield United this season (Owen Humphreys/PA)

The aforementioned loss to Newcastle set two other unwanted records.

The Magpies had also beaten them 8-0 at Bramall Lane earlier in the season and their 13 goals across the two games are the most ever scored by a Premier League team against a single opponent in the same season.

The Blades also became the first team to concede five or more goals seven times in one Premier League campaign.

Arsenal also feature twice on that list, winning 5-0 at the Emirates Stadium and 6-0 at Bramall Lane, while further 5-0 losses have come against Burnley – costing Wilder’s predecessor Paul Heckingbottom his job – and Aston Villa and Brighton in a run of three successive home games in February and March completed by the Gunners.

  1. Sheffield United 0 Newcastle 8, Sep 24
  2. Arsenal 5 Sheffield United 0, Oct 28
  3. Burnley 5 Sheffield United 0, Dec 2
  4. Sheffield United 0 Aston Villa 5, Feb 3
  5. Sheffield United 0 Brighton 5, Feb 18
  6. Sheffield United 0 Arsenal 6, Mar 4
  7. Newcastle 5 Sheffield United 1, Mar 27

Even the Clarets, who could yet be relegated with United, narrowly missed out on emulating Arsenal and Newcastle after winning the recent return fixture 4-1.

Again the Blades broke the record held by those same Derby and Swindon teams.

The Rams lost 6-2 and 5-0 to Arsenal, 6-0 to Liverpool and Aston Villa, 5-0 to West Ham and 6-1 at Chelsea in their 11-point relegation season of 2007-08 while Swindon were beaten 5-0 by Liverpool, Leeds and Villa, 5-1 at Southampton, 6-2 at Everton and 7-1 at Newcastle.

One clean sheet

Sheffield United players embrace goalkeeper Wes Foderingham, second right, after December's win over Brentford
Sheffield United players embrace goalkeeper Wes Foderingham, second right, after his only clean sheet of the Premier League season (Danny Lawson/PA)

Astonishingly, United’s only clean sheet in the league this season came in December’s 1-0 home win over Brentford.

The fewest previously in a Premier League season is three, with the much-discussed Derby team one of four to share that record – they beat Newcastle 1-0, their only win, and had goalless draws with Fulham and Sunderland.

That same 2007-08 season saw Birmingham’s only shut-outs come in beating Bolton 1-0 and Middlesbrough 3-0 and a 0-0 draw with Liverpool.

The 2011-12 season accounts for the other two such teams – Blackburn did not have a clean sheet until March, before finally managing 2-0 wins over Wolves, Sunderland and Norwich, while the Canaries themselves drew 0-0 with Chelsea and beat Bolton and Villa 2-0, the latter on the final day to avoid an outright record.

Curiously, this season also sees multiple teams in the mix with Burnley and Luton currently both on two clean sheets, the Clarets adding a 2-0 win over Fulham to December’s rout of the Blades, while Luton beat Newcastle 1-0 and Brighton 4-0.