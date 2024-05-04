Stephen Robinson salutes ‘fantastic’ players as St Mirren close in on Europe

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Stephen Robinson salutes ‘fantastic’ players as St Mirren close in on Europe

By Press Association
Stephen Robinson was thrilled with his team’s victory over Dundee (Steve Welsh/PA)
Stephen Robinson lauded his St Mirren players for embracing the challenge of a European shootout with Dundee after they romped to an impressive 3-1 win at Dens Park.

The Buddies took a huge step towards securing their first crack at continental competition for 37 years as goals from Alex Gogic, Scott Tanser and Toyosi Olusanya helped them move five points clear of their hosts with three games to play.

Robinson was delighted with the way his team handled the occasion on a day when they would have been overtaken by Dundee if they had lost.

“The players were fantastic from the first whistle,” said the Saints boss. “We said before the game, ‘Go and embrace this occasion, we’re bringing 2,000 fans up, these are the occasions as a wee boy you go and work for and want to be involved in’.

“It’s not pressure, it’s enjoyable and they savoured it today. They looked like they were enjoying their football from start to finish. I thought we thoroughly deserved to win.”

Despite the magnitude of the victory, Robinson knows his side still have work to do to secure their place in the Europa Conference League qualifying round.

“It’s certainly a step in the right direction,” he said. “There’s nine more points to play for and two big home games and we want to finish the season as strongly as we possibly can.

“There’s a real determination in that dressing room to finish this off now.”

Dundee gave themselves a glimmer of hope when substitute Michael Mellon pulled one back in the 76th minute, but manager Tony Docherty was disappointed with the flat nature of his side’s performance in such a huge match.

“First of all I must give real credit to St Mirren,” he said. “They started on the front foot and put us on the back foot and I don’t think we ever recovered. It was very disappointing.

“It was a bit of an anomaly because it was uncharacteristic of us, particularly at home.

“I don’t think we ever got a foothold in the game. We made a change at half-time and made five changes in the game to try to address a lot of issues.

“I just felt we were swimming against the tide a wee bit. I find it difficult to be hard on those players because over a season they have been fantastic but today was a day that wasn’t to be.”