Lewis Gregory stars as Somerset overcome Essex inside two days

By Press Association
Somerset captain Lewis Gregory took three wickets as his side secured victory over Essex in the Vitality County Championship (Ben Birchall/PA)
Somerset earned a three-wicket victory in their Vitality County Championship Division One meeting with Essex at Taunton.

The visitors were bowled out for 138 in their second innings and there were three wickets each for Somerset seamers Josh Davey and Lewis Gregory.

Set 167 to win, Matt Renshaw (35) and Sean Dickson (42) put on an opening partnership of 75 before Andy Umeed scored 34 and Tom Banton’s 29 steered them to victory.

Nathan Gilchrist took a career-best six for 24 as Lancashire plunged into trouble against Kent at Old Trafford.

Kent set a target of 261, but Keaton Jennings’ side were bowled out for 92 in 30 overs as Gilchrist and Wes Agar – who earned four for 35 – took advantage.

With a 169-run first-innings lead, Kent captain Daniel Bell-Drummond enforced the follow-on and Lancashire closed day two on 119 for four – still 50 runs short of their target.

In Division Two, pulsating knocks from centurion Fin Bean and Joe Root put Yorkshire on course for victory at the halfway stage of their clash with Glamorgan at Headingley.

Unbeaten opener Bean hit a career best 140 off 145 balls and Root 92 not out off 90 as they shared an unbroken 201 for the third wicket to help the hosts lead by 74 runs at the end of day two.

Spinners Dom Bess and Dan Moriarty earlier claimed four wickets apiece as Glamorgan, who resumed on 109 for four, were bowled out for 221.

Cheteshwar Pujara hit an unbeaten century as Sussex lead Derbyshire by 111 runs.

Derbyshire took their first-innings lead to 246 thanks to a career-best 47 from Blair Tickner, who shared a ninth-wicket partnership of 68 with Jack Morely.

Daryn Dupavillon put Sussex under pressure with the early wicket of Tom Clark, but the visitors soon took charge as Tom Alsop and James Coles made half-centuries.

Pujara finished on 104 not out to hand his side a commanding lead, but Luis Reece kept Derbyshire in the game with two late wickets.

Peter Handscomb’s century rescued Leicestershire from early trouble in their clash with Middlesex at Lord’s.

The Australian hit 109-runs in 188 balls to steer the visitors to 306, having initially fallen to 83 for four, and he was helped along the way as Rehan Ahmed made 42 while Tom Scriven hit 46.

Ethan Bamber starred with the ball, taking four for 68, and Middlesex closed on 64 for one after Mark Stoneman was bowled by Ben Mike.