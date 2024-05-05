I don’t even want a day off – Kai Havertz ready to give his all in title chase

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
I don’t even want a day off – Kai Havertz ready to give his all in title chase

By Press Association
Arsenal’s Kai Havertz during the Premier League win over Bournemouth. (Adam Davy/PA)
Kai Havertz insists he is not about to let up in his pursuit of delivering the Premier League title to Arsenal.

The Gunners remain one point clear at the top of the table following a 3-0 win over Bournemouth on Saturday.

A Bukayo Saka penalty on the stroke of half-time followed by second-half goals for Leandro Trossard and Declan Rice saw off the Cherries to leave Arsenal at the summit heading into their final two games of the campaign.

Arsenal’s Leandro Trossard (left) celebrates with Declan Rice after scoring the second goal in the win over Bournemouth
The destiny of the trophy remains out of the their hands, however, as Manchester City have a game in hand and sit just on the shoulder of Mikel Arteta’s men.

Havertz, who has scored three in three and won the spot-kick which Saka slotted home to break the deadlock, is relishing the pressure of the run-in and is committed to seeing it through.

“I really enjoy every second,” he said.

“Sometimes I feel like I don’t even want to have a day off because you’re just so excited for the weekend and really want to work with the team, try to get everything out of us to be better prepared and we do that every single day.

“The other players especially make it quite easy for me so I enjoy my role, try to work hard in training and try to help the team.

“It’s going to be two tough games. We have a lot to play for, we have to win those games and then see where we’re going to go.

“Right now, though, the mood is good but we’re going to prepare now for the big game this week against Manchester United and hopefully win that as well.

“We feel the pressure as we need to win the last games. Then when you don’t score, and it gets closer to half-time, obviously the nerves are coming but we tried to leave them behind us, and thanks to Bukayo for scoring his goal and making it a bit easier for us.”

Bournemouth were left fuming over the decision to award the penalty as Havertz went down after a challenge from goalkeeper Mark Travers.

They also saw a goal chalked off after another contentious call but despite conceding twice after the interval, head coach Andoni Iraola was pleased with the changes from his side after they had been outclassed in the opening 45 minutes.

Bournemouth manager Andoni Iraola during the Premier League match at the Emirates Stadium
Bournemouth manager Andoni Iraola during the Premier League match at the Emirates Stadium. (Adam Davy/PA)

“We talked at half-time, we could lose the game obviously but we had to be much more aggressive, take some risks at the back and play a higher line,” he said.

“We had to do better in the duels and take a bit more of a risk and I liked the first minutes of the second half and put them under pressure.

“We had chances but we couldn’t put them under pressure at the end, we understand all the narrative around the game and I think they deserved to beat us.

“I hope we can recover bodies for Brentford (next weekend), players that are not very far (from being available) and can help us, we want to finish with a strong performance in the final home game of the season.”