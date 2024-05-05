How the Championship play-off teams stack up with promotion on the line

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
How the Championship play-off teams stack up with promotion on the line

By Press Association
Ipswich celebrated automatic promotion to the Premier League on Saturday (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Ipswich clinched the Sky Bet Championship’s second automatic promotion place behind winners Leicester, leaving Leeds, Southampton, West Brom and Norwich to fight it out in the play-offs.

Leeds face Norwich and Southampton will play West Brom in the semi-finals, with the first leg of both ties taking place next Sunday at Carrow Road and The Hawthorns respectively.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at each club’s chances of reaching the final at Wembley on May 26.

Leeds (finished third, 90 points)

Leeds were consigned to the play-offs after their home defeat to Southampton on Saturday
Leeds were consigned to the play-offs after their home defeat to Southampton on Saturday (Ian Hodgson/PA)

Daniel Farke’s side were top after beating Millwall in mid-March before their form dipped markedly after the final international break. They still looked a decent bet for a top-two finish after a 3-1 home win against Hull at the start of April, but after defeats to Coventry and Blackburn their 4-0 thrashing at QPR in their penultimate match scuppered their realistic chances. Leeds’ young side folded under the pressure while Leicester and Ipswich held their nerve, and Farke faces a huge task to lift his players in time for the trip to his former club Norwich.

Southampton (finished fourth, 87 points)

The Saints were well placed in the race for a top-two finish in February after a 22-game unbeaten league run, but they also suffered from untimely wobbles. They recovered from three losses in four games later that month before a costly late defeat at Ipswich at the start of April, and realistic hopes of automatic promotion were emphatically dashed in a 5-0 thrashing at Leicester. That was sandwiched by defeats to Cardiff and Stoke, but Russell Martin’s side rediscovered top form with an impressive last-day win at Leeds.

West Brom (finished fifth, 75 points)

Carlos Corberan’s side held fifth place for most of the season before three straight defeats heading into the final day left their play-off hopes in jeopardy. The Baggies needed a point from their last match against Preston to guarantee a play-off place and made sure by winning 3-0. While never challenging the top four for a top-two finish, they have proved to be best of the rest. They finished 12 points adrift of Southampton and have lost twice to them already this season, but their display under big pressure against Preston will have left their fans in good heart.

Norwich (finished sixth, 73 points)

The Canaries were in the bottom half of the table after losing 1-0 at Millwall in December, five points off the top six, but lost only four league games since to emerge as strong play-off challengers. They stumbled over the line after taking two points from their final three matches and must quickly rediscover the form which saw them beat East Anglian rivals Ipswich last month. But German boss David Wagner knows all about steering dark horses to the top flight via the play-offs following his unlikely success with Huddersfield in 2017.