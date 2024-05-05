Bayer Leverkusen power on with big victory as AC Milan’s winless run continues

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Bayer Leverkusen power on with big victory as AC Milan’s winless run continues

By Press Association
Bayer Leverkusen’s Granit Xhaka celebrates his side’s opening goal against Frankfurt (Michael Probst/AP)
Bayer Leverkusen’s Granit Xhaka celebrates his side’s opening goal against Frankfurt (Michael Probst/AP)

Bayer Leverkusen extended their incredible unbeaten run with a 5-1 victory against Eintracht Frankfurt in the Bundesliga.

After Hugo Ekitike cancelled out Granit Xhaka’s opener, Patrik Schick put Leverkusen back in front just before the break and second-half penalties from Exequiel Palacios and Victor Boniface, either side of Jeremie Frimpong’s strike, completed victory.

The win saw the Bundesliga champions stretch their unbeaten run in all competitions to 48 games and extend their lead over Bayern Munich to 15 points.

At the other end of the table, Max Wittek scored twice as Bochum secured a vital 4-3 at fellow strugglers Union Berlin, who are just a point above the relegation play-off place occupied by Mainz, who drew 1-1 at Heidenheim.

In Serie A, AC Milan failed to return to winning ways as they were held to an entertaining 3-3 draw with Genoa at the San Siro.

Olivier Giroud’s 14th league goal of the season looked as if it would hand second-placed Milan a first win in six games in all competitions, only for Genoa to equalise three minutes from the end courtesy of a Malick Thiaw own goal.

Mateo Retegui and Caleb Ekuban had earlier given Genoa the lead at the start of each half, advantages that were wiped out by firm headers from Alessandro Florenzi and Matteo Gabbia.

Third-placed Juventus failed to take advantage of Milan dropping points as they came from behind to draw 1-1 with Roma, Bremer cancelling out Romelu Lukaku’s early opener.

Cagliari were denied a crucial win in their relegation battle as Nikola Krstovic scored an 84th-minute equaliser for Lecce, who had struggled to take advantage of Gianluca Gaetano’s red card shortly before half-time after Yerry Mina had opened the scoring.

Olivier Giroud
AC Milan’s Olivier Giroud (left), scores his side’s third goal during their Serie A game with Genoa (Luca Bruno/AP)

Hellas Verona gave their survival hopes a huge boost with a 2-1 victory over Fiorentina, while Empoli and Frosinone edged a point further clear of the relegation zone following a 0-0 draw.

In LaLiga, Choco Lozano’s first-half goal gave relegated Almeria just their second win of the season at Rayo Vallecano, while Granada are on the verge of an instant return to the second tier following a 3-0 defeat at Sevilla.

Tasos Douvikas scored an 82nd-minute winner as Celta Vigo beat 10-man Villarreal to ease away from the relegation zone.

In the battle for European places Real Betis boosted their chances with a 2-0 win at Osasuna, while Valencia’s hopes suffered a blow as they lost 1-0 at home to Alaves, Javi Lopez scoring the winner midway through the second half