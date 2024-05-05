Bayer Leverkusen power on with big victory as AC Milan’s winless run continues

Bayer Leverkusen extended their incredible unbeaten run with a 5-1 victory against Eintracht Frankfurt in the Bundesliga.

After Hugo Ekitike cancelled out Granit Xhaka’s opener, Patrik Schick put Leverkusen back in front just before the break and second-half penalties from Exequiel Palacios and Victor Boniface, either side of Jeremie Frimpong’s strike, completed victory.

The win saw the Bundesliga champions stretch their unbeaten run in all competitions to 48 games and extend their lead over Bayern Munich to 15 points.

At the other end of the table, Max Wittek scored twice as Bochum secured a vital 4-3 at fellow strugglers Union Berlin, who are just a point above the relegation play-off place occupied by Mainz, who drew 1-1 at Heidenheim.

In Serie A, AC Milan failed to return to winning ways as they were held to an entertaining 3-3 draw with Genoa at the San Siro.

Olivier Giroud’s 14th league goal of the season looked as if it would hand second-placed Milan a first win in six games in all competitions, only for Genoa to equalise three minutes from the end courtesy of a Malick Thiaw own goal.

Mateo Retegui and Caleb Ekuban had earlier given Genoa the lead at the start of each half, advantages that were wiped out by firm headers from Alessandro Florenzi and Matteo Gabbia.

Third-placed Juventus failed to take advantage of Milan dropping points as they came from behind to draw 1-1 with Roma, Bremer cancelling out Romelu Lukaku’s early opener.

Cagliari were denied a crucial win in their relegation battle as Nikola Krstovic scored an 84th-minute equaliser for Lecce, who had struggled to take advantage of Gianluca Gaetano’s red card shortly before half-time after Yerry Mina had opened the scoring.

AC Milan’s Olivier Giroud (left), scores his side’s third goal during their Serie A game with Genoa (Luca Bruno/AP)

Hellas Verona gave their survival hopes a huge boost with a 2-1 victory over Fiorentina, while Empoli and Frosinone edged a point further clear of the relegation zone following a 0-0 draw.

In LaLiga, Choco Lozano’s first-half goal gave relegated Almeria just their second win of the season at Rayo Vallecano, while Granada are on the verge of an instant return to the second tier following a 3-0 defeat at Sevilla.

Tasos Douvikas scored an 82nd-minute winner as Celta Vigo beat 10-man Villarreal to ease away from the relegation zone.

In the battle for European places Real Betis boosted their chances with a 2-0 win at Osasuna, while Valencia’s hopes suffered a blow as they lost 1-0 at home to Alaves, Javi Lopez scoring the winner midway through the second half