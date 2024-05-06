Mauricio Pochettino insists Chelsea spirits high despite lack of silverware

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Mauricio Pochettino insists Chelsea spirits high despite lack of silverware

By Press Association
Mauricio Pochettino said spirits are high at Chelsea as they chase down European qualification (John Walton/PA)
Mauricio Pochettino insisted that spirits are high at Chelsea despite facing a third straight season without major silverware, after they kept up their push for Europe with a 5-0 demolition of West Ham.

The Blues have produced an excellent response to their own five-goal dismantling at the hands of Arsenal late in April, recovering to take seven points from their last three games to put themselves firmly in the picture for Europa League qualification.

They ripped into David Moyes’ hapless Hammers with a ruthlessness to suggest the players are, after a slow start, at last responding to the methods of their head coach, as they made it 22 goals scored in their last six Premier League outings at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea v West Ham United – Premier League – Stamford Bridge
Chelsea thrashed West Ham on Sunday (Zac Goodwin/PA)

“I cannot describe the season as a successful season if you don’t win a title at Chelsea,” said Pochettino. “Again, expectation is always to win titles.

“Circumstances have shown that the reality was really, really tough, from day one until today. But deep inside, the players and staff that were living in the reality, I think the staff are happy and the players are so happy.”

Chelsea trail Newcastle by two points in the race to finish sixth, though Manchester United are also in the hunt and can leapfrog both sides if they beat Crystal Palace on Monday night.

The criteria for Europe hinges on whether or not United are victorious in the FA Cup final on May 25. Should they lose to Manchester City then sixth place in the league will be enough for the Europa League while the team finishing seventh will go into the Conference League.

If United lift the cup, however, then only the team finishing fifth in the league – likely to be Tottenham – will qualify for the Europa League, sixth will get the Conference League while seventh place will miss out entirely.

After Chelsea fans at the Emirates Stadium questioned the fight of the players during the thrashing by Arsenal, the team have shown exemplary spirit to get their season back on track, recovering from 2-0 down and largely dominating in a draw against fourth-placed Aston Villa before dispatching London rivals Spurs and West Ham at home in the space of four days.

They finish the campaign with trips to Nottingham Forest and Brighton before signing off at home to Bournemouth on May 19.

“In the really tough moments, we keep pushing,” said Pochettino. “We really believe and we never give up. Even with the criticism of many things, we were there.

“That’s the important thing, when we talk about experience and quality and capacity to deal with things. We will enjoy today, this type of performance.

“Now it’s about being clever and smart and to keep this momentum until the end of the season.”