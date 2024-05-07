Football rumours: Barcelona target Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Football rumours: Barcelona target Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez

By Press Association
Liverpool’s Darwin Nunez has been linked with a move to Spain (Mike Egerton/PA)
Liverpool’s Darwin Nunez has been linked with a move to Spain (Mike Egerton/PA)

What the papers say

Barcelona have launched a surprise bid for Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez as they consider the 24-year-old a worthy replacement for Robert Lewandowski, according to The Sun. Nunez has scored 11 goals with eight assists for Liverpool in the Premier League this season.

Chelsea have increased their interest in £65million-rated Shakhtar Donetsk midfielder Georgiy Sudakov, according to the Daily Mail. Arsenal, Manchester City and Liverpool are also keen on the 21-year-old Ukraine international.

Viktor Gyokeres
Viktor Gyokeres is reportedly being monitored by Arsenal (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Viktor Gyokeres, 25, has yet to confirm his future at Sporting Lisbon as Arsenal look to bring him to the club in the summer, the Standard reports.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Leicester City v Napoli – UEFA Europa League – Group C – King Power Stadium
Napoli’s Victor Osimhen could be on the move (Mike Egerton/PA)

Victor Osimhen: Chelsea are pursuing the Napoli striker but they will have to dig deep as the 25-year-old has a £100million release clause, Sky Italia says.

Ivan Toney: West Ham and Tottenham have emerged as the leaders in the race to sign the 28-year-old Brentford striker, Football Transfers reports. The clubs are believed to be ready to offer around £50million for his signature.