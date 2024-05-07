The Premier League’s race for Europe as Manchester United’s hopes hit

The race for a place in Europe took another twist with Manchester United’s 4-0 hammering by Crystal Palace.

Defeat meant eighth-placed United missed the chance to move up to sixth.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at which teams are in the running to qualify for Europe next season.

How is the race for the Champions League looking?

Aston Villa are in pole position to take the fourth Champions League place (David Davies/PA)

Arsenal, Manchester City and Liverpool have already guaranteed qualification, but the final top-four spot is still to play for. Aston Villa are the overwhelming favourites to take it, sitting seven points ahead of Tottenham, who only have nine left to play for. Villa have two games to ago, against Liverpool and Crystal Palace, while Spurs’ three are against Burnley, Manchester City and Sheffield United. Defeat for out-of-form Tottenham at home to the relegation-threatened Clarets on Saturday would hand Villa the place, or they could seal it by winning at home to the Reds on Monday.

Who is on track for the Europa League?

Tottenham are aiming for a spot in Europe (Nigel French/PA)

Tottenham still have work to do to seal a spot in Europe’s second-tier competition by finishing fifth. They have a four-point cushion over Newcastle in sixth but have lost their last four games. The Magpies’ remaining games are against Brighton, Manchester United and Brentford. Chelsea and the Red Devils are also still in contention as they sit two points behind Newcastle in seventh and eighth respectively. Both also have three games left to play.

How does the FA Cup change things?

Alongside the team finishing fifth in the league, the winners of the FA Cup also qualify for the Europa League. That means Manchester United could clinch qualification if they beat rivals City in the final later this month. If City triumph at Wembley, that second spot will go to the team finishing sixth in the league, Newcastle as it stands. The sixth-placed team would also qualify should United win the cup and finish fifth in the league.

And what about the Europa Conference League?

There is a spot up for grabs in the Europa Conference League too (Tim Goode/PA)

Liverpool guaranteed a Conference League spot by winning the Carabao Cup, but as they are already assured of Champions League football, the spot will go to the highest-ranked Premier League team who have not already qualified for Europe. Should City win the FA Cup, that would be the team finishing seventh, currently Chelsea. If United triumph, the sixth-placed team would go into the Conference League, unless Erik ten Hag’s men also finished fifth, in which case seventh place would take it.