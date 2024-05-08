Football rumours: Thomas Tuchel next in line if Man Utd sack Erik ten Hag

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Football rumours: Thomas Tuchel next in line if Man Utd sack Erik ten Hag

By Press Association
Bayern Munich manager Thomas Tuchel (Nick Potts/PA)
Bayern Munich manager Thomas Tuchel (Nick Potts/PA)

Departing Bayern Munich manager Thomas Tuchel is next in line if Manchester United decide to sack Erik ten Hag at the end of the season, according to the Telegraph.

The newspaper also reports that ten Hag will not be fired before the FA Cup final against Manchester City.

West Ham have joined Liverpool in the hunt for 19-year-old Brazilian Wesley Gassova from Corinthians, the Standard reports. The winger is worth around £26million but Atletico Madrid and Real Betis are also interested in Gassova, who has scored four goals for the Brazilian club this season.

Jose Mourinho is reportedly keen to make a return to Manchester United but the club is not interested in its former manager, the Manchester Evening News reports. Meanwhile i news has Ruben Amorim and Graham Potter in contention to be the next United boss if ten Hag is let go.

Sevilla v Roma – UEFA Europa League Final – Puskas Arena
Roma’s Tammy Abraham (Adam Davy/PA)

Tammy Abraham: The 26-year-old Roma forward is reportedly open to a move back to the Premier League and West Ham are one of several clubs keeping tabs on the former Chelsea striker, according to HITC.

Denzel Dumfries: Manchester United are interested in the Dutch defender after the 28-year-old’s talks with Inter Milan halted, talkSPORT reports.