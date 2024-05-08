Mason Greenwood wants to stay at Getafe, says Spanish club’s president

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Mason Greenwood wants to stay at Getafe, says Spanish club’s president

By Press Association
Mason Greenwood could remain at Spanish club Getafe for another season (Isabel Infantes/PA)
Mason Greenwood could remain at Spanish club Getafe for another season (Isabel Infantes/PA)

Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood wants to remain with Getafe for another season, according to the Spanish club’s president Angel Torres.

Greenwood, 22, has scored 10 goals in 32 appearances in all competitions for Getafe since joining them on loan from United in September.

Torres told Radio Marca: “If it was up to the lad, his parents and the club (Getafe), I think he would continue for another year.

“Regarding Manchester United, the news that we have from last week, where (our) sporting director went to England to see some games and was with them, is that, if a good offer comes along, they would want to sell because he is not going to go back there.”

United declined to comment when contacted by the PA news agency.

Greenwood was suspended by United on January 30, 2022 over allegations relating to a young woman after images and videos were posted online.

He faced charges including attempted rape and assault, but the Crown Prosecution Service announced in February last year that the case had been discontinued.

Torres added: “We’ll have to wait until the end of June. The family and the player are very comfortable and very happy here, with our fans.

“When he came here, he hadn’t played for 16 months. He has recovered his form, he has scored eight league goals and two in the Copa.

“The people and the coach are very happy with him. I think he will remain with us for another season, or at least until January. He is a good footballer.”

United co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe said in February that a fresh decision would be made on Greenwood this summer after his company Ineos was delegated control of football operations at Old Trafford.

Reports last year that United were planning to retain him following an internal investigation were met by public outcry and Ratcliffe acknowledged a decision would have to be made but said nothing had been finalised.