Hull owner sacked Liam Rosenior in pursuit of ‘entertaining’ football

Hull City owner Acun Ilicali has revealed that manager Liam Rosenior was sacked because his style of football failed to provide enough excitement.

Rosenior was dismissed on Tuesday despite the club missing out on securing a place in the Sky Bet Championship play-offs by just three points.

Ilicali insists he ended the 39-year-old’s solid 18-month spell at MKM Stadium because they did not see eye to eye over how the game should be played.

“It was a difference in opinions. Liam is a very good coach and will be very successful,” Ilicali told BBC Humberside.

Hull City can confirm that we have parted ways with Head Coach, Liam Rosenior, with immediate effect.#hcafc — Hull City (@HullCity) May 7, 2024

“There are so many positive things but at the end of the day me and my team are dreaming of something for this club and there is a football style we want to see on the pitch.

“I want offensive football. I want an attacking, entertaining team. I said it from the first minute I bought this club.

“I said I would rather lose 3-2 than have a boring 0-0. If you are counting the points and draw every game 0-0 you are going to get relegated. If you lose 3-2, it means you will win another game 4-1.

“Liam has a great philosophy but there are different styles of football in the world – Liam’s direction can be successful but we want to see different things.”

Rosenior had signed a new three-year deal in December and only a month ago was named on the three-man shortlist for the Championship manager of the season award.