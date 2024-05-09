David Beckham hopes 99 documentary inspires under-performing Man Utd players

David Beckham hopes a new documentary about Manchester United’s treble-winning side can inspire the current under-performing players.

Beckham’s Studio 99 company was involved in the production of 99, a three-part series celebrating the historic achievements of the 1999 team that launches on Amazon Prime Video on May 17.

Twenty-five years on from his central role in the crowning achievement of Sir Alex Ferguson’s all-conquering side, Beckham addressed the current malaise at Old Trafford.

Official Trailer: 𝟗𝟗 The story of Man Utd’s remarkable treble-winning season in 1998/99, told by those who were part of it. Coming to Prime Video on 17 May 📺 pic.twitter.com/CN3fzP3oMd — Amazon Prime Video Sport (@primevideosport) April 16, 2024

Asked at the 99 premiere in Manchester whether Erik ten Hag’s players should be inspired, the former winger told talkSPORT: “We’d like to think so and that’s one of the reasons why we want to make things like this.

“Obviously it’s been a tough five, 10, 15 years at United and we all know that but it was never going to be easy when the boss left, (Roy) Keane left, Giggsy (Ryan Giggs) left, Gary (Neville) left.

“All of these important players and personalities and characters all left United, it was always going to be a difficult time. We want the lads to feel – from this documentary – the inspiration of being this successful.”

Much of the criticism has been aimed at Ten Hag, with United down in eighth place in the Premier League and with only an FA Cup final against Manchester City to come to try to save their season.

Beckham believes the players must take their share of the blame, saying: “You’d hope that the manager doesn’t have to do much.

“I think that’s the whole point of being a Manchester United player and playing in these big games – you should be motivated.

Erik ten Hag has faced mounting pressure over United’s poor form (Mike Egerton/PA)

“When you’re a professional footballer and you’re doing the job you love and you’re at the club you love, when you’re playing in any game, whether it’s a regular season game or whether it’s an FA Cup final against your rivals, that should be enough motivation.

“And, if it’s not, then you’re in the wrong team and you’re playing the wrong sport. We went into every game, whether it was a youth cup game, a friendly game, off-season or a European Cup final, with the same mentality and the same drive.

“We all know Erik’s a very qualified manager and a good manager and he has the right motives.

“We were lucky in our day that we had Sir Alex Ferguson, we were lucky that we had Eric Harrison and Jim Ryan and Nobby Stiles and all of these great managers and motivators.”

Beckham also spoke of his admiration for Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham, 20, ahead of England’s forthcoming European Championship campaign.

“As an England fan, I’m excited for these Euros,” said Beckham, who spent four years at the Bernabeu.

David Beckham is a big admirer of Jude Bellingham (right) (Manu Fernandez/AP)

“The season that Jude’s had, the talent that he is – but it’s not just the talent with Jude, it’s about the way he is, the way he handles himself. He’s a model pro that knows exactly what he needs to do.

“For someone that is so young, to have the maturity that he has is incredible. I think him playing abroad has helped him with that.

“Now he’s obviously at Real Madrid, where the expectations are higher than most other clubs around the world and he’s living up to those. When he gets in that England shirt, we’ll all be very happy as well.”