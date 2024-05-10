I don’t think you need any extra motivation than an FA Cup final – Martha Thomas

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
I don’t think you need any extra motivation than an FA Cup final – Martha Thomas

By Press Association
Martha Thomas has been an integral part of Tottenham’s success this season (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Tottenham forward Martha Thomas has no extra motivation to get the last laugh over Manchester United in the Women’s FA Cup final on Sunday.

Thomas was allowed to leave United to sign for Women’s Super League rivals Spurs in September after she endured a difficult 2022-23 campaign.

Minutes were hard to come by at United for Thomas, who was a late substitute in the club’s FA Cup loss to Chelsea at Wembley last year, but she has flourished in north London with 10 goals in all competitions.

Ahead of a return to the national stadium, the 27-year-old played down talk of a revenge mission.

“No, I don’t think it is necessarily extra motivation,” Thomas told the PA news agency.

“I don’t think you need any more extra motivation than an FA Cup final, wanting to get your hands on some silverware and putting this club in such a pivotal position to do that.

“I don’t think it will have a big impact. So, I will stay focused and if I get on the pitch and play, I will try to help the team in any way I can.”

Thomas has played a key role in Spurs reaching a first major final after she struck an extra-time winner in the semi-final against Leicester, but it could have been a different story.

While the former West Ham attacker wanted a new challenge last summer, a move away from United appeared unlikely until Tottenham secured her services on transfer deadline day.

Hip surgery for Spurs captain Bethany England a week earlier also played its part in manager Robert Vilahamn being desperate to bring in a new forward and it has paid off handsomely.

Thomas admitted: “It was very last minute and all happened pretty quickly.

“I had conversations with United over the summer figuring out what could be done and I just kind of felt like nothing would get over the line.

“Obviously agents and clubs deal with it but yeah, at the last minute Spurs came in and reached an agreement. I was over the moon and got on a train straight away to come down.

“Sometimes you have to take a leap and hope it works out. There is never a right or wrong answer.

“In this case, it felt like the right fit and the way the season has gone validates that a little bit.”

During two years as largely a bit-part player at United under Marc Skinner, Thomas only scored eight times, but she has already bettered that tally with her current employers.

The one-time Charlotte 49ers captain has also developed a habit for the big occasion with two memorable winners at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The first against Arsenal in December secured a maiden north London derby victory before Thomas’s 118th-minute header against Leicester sent Vilahamn’s side through to a first FA Cup final.

“Obviously the winner against Arsenal, being a derby, that was a huge game and it was such a beautiful team goal the way we did it,” Thomas said.

“I was just so happy to get the goal and for us to get a historic first north London derby win.

“To help send the club to an FA Cup final was massive. It’s probably up there for one of the most impactful goals I have scored, definitely.

“It will be special (on Sunday). An FA Cup final is huge and a sell-out crowd.

“I have been loving it here at Spurs. I have really found my feet and hit the ground running from the beginning, so I hope to see out the end of the season with a few more wins.”