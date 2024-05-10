Marc Skinner does not view Tottenham as FA Cup final underdogs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Marc Skinner does not view Tottenham as FA Cup final underdogs

By Press Association
Marc Skinner’s Manchester United will play in their second successive FA Cup final on Sunday (Nick Potts/PA)
Manchester United boss Marc Skinner has stressed Sunday’s FA Cup final against Tottenham is an “equal playing field” and that his side will not underestimate their task at Wembley.

On Thursday, Skinner’s counterpart Robert Vilahamn said United were favourites but that first-time finalists Spurs “feel like we have everything to win in this game”.

United are back in the final having made their first appearance a year ago, losing 1-0 to Chelsea.

They were also runners-up to the Blues in the Women’s Super League, while Tottenham finished ninth, prior to Vilahamn’s arrival – this term the teams are fifth and sixth respectively, and last month they drew 2-2 in the league at Leigh Sports Village, with United scoring a late equaliser.

Skinner told a press conference ahead of Sunday’s sold-out showpiece: “Tottenham deserve to be in the final not having the underdog status – if you get to a final, you deserve to be in a final.

“This is an equal playing field going into it and we cannot and will not underestimate it. Whatever tag people add to it, we know the job we have to do.

“You’d be a fool to go in super, super confident that you’re going to walk this final, because Tottenham are a very, very good team. On their day can beat anyone in this league.

“It’s about living in the space in between where you’re confident, you know what you can do, but you also have the hurt of last year that you have to push through and make sure Tottenham feel. If we put that mindset into place in this game, I feel we can be successful.”

Skinner said memories of that hurt from last year can be “an extra driving, motivating factor” for United, adding: “We have to use it as reminder, bring back those feelings and give more and give more and give more.

“There is nobody guaranteed to win but what we have to do is give everything in order to make sure the performance is worthy of it and if we do that and use those experiences, the feelings of it to drive us forward, hopefully that will give us a little edge.”

Asked if winning the FA Cup – which would be their first major trophy since the team’s launch in 2018 – would make it a successful season for United, Skinner said: “Adding silverware, I think that’s successful wherever you are as a club.

“I think there’s things we’ll learn things from this season that I already know the answers to, that we can fix in the summer. If we can add silverware I think, more importantly for our fans, that will be hugely important going forwards.”

Manchester United’s Lucia Garcia celebrates scoring with her team-mates (Nick Potts/PA)
United are looking to clinch their first major trophy (Nick Potts/PA)

United are now in the INEOS era after Sir Jim Ratcliffe became minority owner of the club in February, and Skinner added: “Regardless of Sunday, the impetus and desire to win is there and INEOS coming in has only reflected that even more, so it will be a really exciting time regardless – but hopefully we can add the trophy to start that era.”

Skinner was also asked about United’s 16-goal top-scorer Nikita Parris following reports that the forward, whose current deal runs to the summer, last month turned down a move to North Carolina Courage.

And he said: “I’ve read the reports. What I can promise you is Nikita has always been and always will remain a focused, fantastic player.

“There are lots of speculative information everywhere you look if you want to read them. For me, the way she supports and plays for this team, you can tell she is 100 per cent committed to what’s going on at Manchester United. Having players like Nikita is hugely important for our success going forward.”