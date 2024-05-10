Kylian Mbappe confirms he will leave Paris St Germain at end of season

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Kylian Mbappe confirms he will leave Paris St Germain at end of season

By Press Association
Kylian Mbappe has confirmed he will leave Paris St Germain (Adam Davy/PA)
Kylian Mbappe has confirmed he will leave Paris St Germain (Adam Davy/PA)

Kylian Mbappe has officially confirmed he will be leaving Paris St Germain at the end of the season.

France World Cup winner Mbappe, who is out of contract in June,  announced he will not be renewing his deal with PSG in a video released on social media site X.

The 25-year-old has been linked with a move to Real Madrid since his pending departure was first reported in February, but Mbappe did not reveal which club he will be joining.

He said he will play his last game for the Ligue 1 champions on Sunday against Nice at Parc des Princes, while the club have one more league game after that and play Lyon in the French Cup final later this month.

He said: “I wanted to speak to you. I’ve always said I would speak with you when the time comes and so I wanted to announce to you all that it’s my last year at Paris St Germain.

“I will not extend and my adventure will come to an end in a few weeks. I will play my last game at the Parc Des Prince on Sunday.

“It’s a lot of emotions, many years where I had the chance and the great honour to be a member of the biggest French club, one of the best in the world, which allowed me to arrive here, to have my first experience in a club, with a lot of pressure, to grow as a player of course.”

Mbappe cut a dejected figure after PSG were knocked out of the Champions League by Borussia Dortmund this week
Mbappe cut a dejected figure after PSG were knocked out of the Champions League by Borussia Dortmund this week (Christophe Ena/AP)

Mbappe thanked all his current and former PSG team-mates and coaches – naming Unai Emery, Thomas Tuchel, Mauricio Pochettino, Christophe Galtier and Luis Enrique.

He also thanked sporting directors Leonardo and Luis Campos and all the club’s backroom and non-football staff.

“It’s hard, hard. I never thought it would be this difficult to announce that, to leave my country, France, Ligue 1, a championship I’ve always known,” he added.

“But I think I needed this, a new challenge after seven years. It’s difficult but there’s some people I want to thank above all, these are the fans.”

Mbappe scored a hat-trick in the 2022 World Cup final against Argentina
Mbappe scored a hat-trick in the 2022 World Cup final against Argentina (Martin Rickett/PA)

Mbappe joined PSG from first club Monaco, initially on a season-long loan, in 2017 with the move made permanent in 2018 for £165.7million.

He is the second most expensive player in history behind Neymar, for whom PSG paid £198m to Barcelona in 2017.

Mbappe’s dreams of lifting the Champions League with PSG were dashed this week as they lost 2-0 on aggregate to Borussia Dortmund in the semi-finals.

The France forward has scored 287 goals and added 126 assists in 371 appearances for PSG in all competitions.